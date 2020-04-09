Discover Australian Associated Press

Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Three more flights to bring Aussies home

By Matt Coughlan

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 13:24:55

Australians stranded in Peru, Argentina and South Africa will have the chance to come home on three more coronavirus rescue flights.

The federal government has struck a deal with Qantas on the flights, which are expected to happen in the next week.

A further 280 Australians are on a flight from Peru on Thursday in a separate government-organised rescue.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says Australia is looking at similar flights from India and The Philippines to bring more citizens home during the global pandemic.

“We are getting Australians home, we are harnessing our relationships overseas, we are leveraging our fantastic network,” Senator Payne said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, flights from Nepal and Cambodia brought people back to Australia.

There are thousands of Australians in India where strict border closures are hampering the efforts of people to get out.

Senator Payne said Australia was looking at options for a commercial charter flight through ongoing talks with the Indian government, which has enforced lockdowns.

“We thought we had made some headway earlier in the week but that did not progress, so we are continuing to do that,” she said.

Australians overseas have been told they must pay their own way home, with a seat on the flight from Peru costing $2550 a person.

Other countries are subsidising return journeys but Senator Payne signalled commercial rates would still apply for Australians.

“Where there is a real difficulty for Australians to afford those flights, we have encouraged them to engage with friends and family for the purposes of that process,” she said.

