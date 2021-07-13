Three new Qld virus cases, NSW border open

Queensland has recorded three new COVID-19 cases as the state government opts to keep the NSW border open for now.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says there’s no concern about new three cases, one in hotel quarantine and two in home quarantine.

The two in home quarantine are locally acquired and related to the Greek community centre cluster in Brisbane.

“So when we ask people, when they are a close contact to go in home quarantine, people are doing the right thing and they are being found,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Tuesday.

“So that’s keeping Queenslanders safe. I’m really happy about that.”

The premier says it’s too early to make a call on the NSW border with no new locally acquired cases or COVID-19 positive sewage testing detected close to Queensland.

She says the Sydney outbreak will be reviewed on a day-to-day basis and the border situation could change at any time.

“We are keeping a very close eye on what’s happening in NSW,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“So I want to reassure Queenslanders that if it gets to the stage that we have to close we will. But at this stage we are monitoring it every single day.”

Restrictions are already in place for all visitors from Greater Sydney, who are required to do 14 days quarantine on arrival in Queensland.

It comes as the sunshine state increases capacity in its quarantine exemptions unit with more people in hotspots seeking a pass on ethical grounds.

“There’s no special rules for people, we are trying to treat people in the best way we possibly can,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“So far Queensland is going okay … but anything can change any day, and if you don’t think that’s stressful, come and take a walk in my shoes.”

Maritime Safety Queensland said three vessels had illegally arrived in the state from greater Sydney in the past two weeks.

Two were single-person yachts while another was a superyacht with four crew aboard.

Six people were each slapped with a $4100 fine and either told to return to NSW or ordered into 14-day hotel quarantine.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell warned Sydneysiders that no vessels would be able to slip into the state undetected.

“We do know all the vessels that are coming in … whether you’re in a superyacht, it’s very hard to sneak anywhere in a superyacht, but even if you’re in a small sailing vessel we will detect you,” he told ABC radio.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a shortage of vaccines for people seeking their second doses within the recommended time frame.

“We’re getting more supply today and we’re asking people who are due for their second doses of Pfizer just to ring ahead…it’s an issue of supply,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Queenslanders are preparing for an easing of local restrictions that were introduced last month before simultaneous COVID-19 clusters emerged.

From 6am on Friday, masks will no longer be mandatory in the general community but will still have to be worn at airports and on planes.

Cafes and restaurants will be able to take in more patrons, dancing at nightclubs will return, and there’ll be no restrictions on vaccinated people visiting hospitals, aged-care homes or residential disability care providers.