Blame game erupts over Qld virus outbreak

The coronavirus war of words between Queensland and the federal government has reached a new level of hostility with both sides laying blame over quarantine failures that have left the state in peril.

The state government has unleashed on the prime minister and his government for letting an unvaccinated traveller “come and go” between Australia and Indonesia during the pandemic.

That traveller passed the highly contagious Delta variant to a Brisbane hospital worker who should never have been on the job because she was not vaccinated.

The worker has since infected her brother and parts of Queensland are in a three-day lockdown after she spent 10 days infectious in the community, including a family holiday in the state’s north.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath on Wednesday told reporters “someone has failed here” and the woman should not have been working just outside the Prince Charles Hospital’s COVID ward without being vaccinated.

But Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has suggested “semantics” might be to blame for a mistake that’s left Queensland in a dangerous position.

There is a health directive mandating vaccinations for staff who work with COVID patients and in COVID wards, but the woman was a receptionist who worked just outside the hospital’s coronavirus ward.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her deputy Steven Miles tried on Wednesday to blame the federal government for letting the unvaccinated traveller go back and forth to Indonesia.

Mr Miles said it was farcical for Canberra to claim borders were closed when the Morrison government let in 20,000 “non-Australians” last month alone.

But Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews hit back, accusing him of misrepresenting Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

She instead offered “correct” Australian Border Force data showing that “on average 80 per cent of returning travellers are either Australian citizens, permanent residents, or immediate family members”.

“What Premier Palaszczuk and her deputy Stephen Miles are doing is trying to create a distraction from their own quarantine failures.”

When asked about the traveller’s trips between Australia and Indonesia, she said: “We know that there is an issue with people making multiple trips”.

She said the government needed to “reflect” on the issue of whether unvaccinated people should be allowed into Australia but the current health advice is that vaccinations are not a prerequisite for travel.

Queensland also dug in against the AstraZeneca vaccine, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said anyone under 40 could ask their GP for it.

“I do not want under 40s to get AstraZeneca, because they are at increased risk of getting … that rare clotting syndrome,” Dr Young said. “I don’t want an 18-year-old in Queensland dying from a clotting illness who, if they got COVID, probably wouldn’t die.”

State Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has demanded an end to the squabbling between the two tiers of government, warning the lack of clarity is fuelling hesitancy.

He’s also repeated demands for a support package for businesses hit by the lockdown, after the premier offered nothing more than a shout out to operators doing it tough.

Queensland reported three cases of community transmission on Wednesday, including the hospital worker’s brother who attended a school holidays tennis camp in Brisbane while infectious.

The other cases were a person linked to the Portuguese restaurant at Ellen Grove and a close contact of an infected Virgin Australia flight attendant. Both have been in isolation and are considered low risk.

A fourth case was also reported on Wednesday, but it was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

So far there are no cases in Townsville or Magnetic Island, which are locked down after the hospital worker and her family holidayed there.