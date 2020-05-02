Thunberg joins UNICEF coronavirus campaign

Teen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg has aimed her activism at the coronavirus, helping launch a campaign with the United Nations to help protect children from the pandemic.

Thunberg used funds she has raised to combat climate change to donate $US200,000 to the UN’s children’s agency, UNICEF, as did the Danish anti-poverty group Human Act to kick off the campaign, UNICEF announced.

The Swedish 17-year-old donated the funds through her non-profit organisation, the Greta Thunberg Foundation, which she established in February.

“Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis,” Thunberg said in a statement.

“It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most.”

Children will be affected severely by food shortages, strained health care systems, violence and lost education caused by COVID-19, she said.

Proceeds from the campaign will be used to provide children with soap, masks, gloves and hygiene supplies, according to UNICEF.