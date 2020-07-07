Tiger uneasy about hubs after virus spike

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tigers' Jack Riewoldt admits leaving his family to join his team's hub was 'really tough'. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Tiger uneasy about hubs after virus spike

By Jason Phelan

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 23:37:50

Richmond premiership star Jack Riewoldt admits he has second-guessed his decision to enter an AFL hub in Queensland after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews ordered Melbourne into a six-week coronavirus lockdown.

Victoria’s 10 AFL teams were sent scrambling out of the state on Sunday and Monday as border restrictions were tightened in response to the COVID-19 spike.

League boss Gillon McLachlan had promised teams would spend a maximum of 32 days away before returning home, but that decision is being revisited following Tuesday’s escalation of the coronavirus crisis in Melbourne.

If the teams were to return by the promised time frame, Melbourne would still be in lockdown, which would throw up a major roadblock for the AFL as it looks to get a shortened 17-round season away before the end of October.

Riewoldt’s teammates Bachar Houli and Shane Edwards chose not to travel with the team to their Gold Coast hub for family reasons even before the situation in Victoria worsened.

Riewoldt was left ‘pretty flat’ by the events of Tuesday and admitted it made him revisit the tough decision to leave young daughter Poppy and wife Carly at home.

“I won’t lie … I probably have second-guessed a little bit coming up here,” Riewoldt said on Fox Footy’s AFL360.

“Leaving was really tough.

“Obviously with Poppy only being very young and Carly just leaving her at home and knowing what she has to go through by herself, basically being a single parent, there’s certainly a weight on my shoulders about that.

“But it’s the decision that we came to together.”

Despite their efforts to keep the season going, AFL players have come under fire in some quarters for a perceived reluctance to go on the road for longer than they would usually be accustomed to.

The comparison to months-long cricket tours has been common, but the sudden requirement to spend a long period away from family has been jarring for many players.

“I cried like a baby,” Riewoldt said of farewelling his family.

“Which, unashamedly, is the one thing that I’m going to struggle with more than anything else. 

“I think over the whole period here, I’ll constantly ask myself ‘Why am I here? What am I actually doing leaving my young family to come up here and play a game?’.

“But the club has given me so much over my career that I’m truly indebted to them and that’s why I’m here doing my bit for my football club, whilst trying to do my bit for my family too.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tiger uneasy about hubs after virus spike

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt admits he's uneasy about being in an AFL hub in Queensland while his family remains in Victoria during the coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake breaks anti-vilification code

NRL boss Andrew Abdo will consider further sanctions for Addin Fonua-Blake after confirming the forward had breached the game's anti-vilification code.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne's A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

Australian rules football

Suns young gun Rowell to have surgery

Gold Coast young gun Matt Rowell will undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder, with the AFL club expecting him to be sidelined for at least three months.

news

politics

Concerns for NSW-Vic border communities

The NSW-Victoria border will be closed as COVID-19 cases in the southern state climb, with authorities scrambling to establish exemptions for some communities.

sport

rugby league

Fonua-Blake breaks anti-vilification code

NRL boss Andrew Abdo will consider further sanctions for Addin Fonua-Blake after confirming the forward had breached the game's anti-vilification code.

world

virus diseases

Brazil leader tests positive for COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.