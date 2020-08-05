Discover Australian Associated Press

Richmond's Tom Lynch and Brisbane's Harris Andrews were both find for incidents in their AFL clash. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

By Oliver Caffrey

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 16:41:22

Key Richmond forward Tom Lynch and star Brisbane fullback Harris Andrews have been issued fines by the AFL.

Lynch was charged with misconduct against Lions defender Alex Witherden during the first quarter of the Tigers’ resounding 41-point victory at Metricon Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Tigers big man shoved Witherden’s head into the turf after laying a tackle.

With an early plea, Lynch can accept a $500 sanction.

Andrews has been fined $1000 for a dangerous tackle on Lynch during the third quarter.

The rough conduct incident was assessed as careless, low impact and high contact.

