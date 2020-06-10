Discover Australian Associated Press

Richmond's Jack Higgins will make his AFL comeback after overcoming a career-threatening injury. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Tigers boosted by Higgins’ AFL comeback

By Shayne Hope

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 12:06:00

Richmond youngster Jack Higgins will play his first AFL match since recovering from brain surgery when he lines up in Thursday night’s season re-opener against Collingwood.

There were fears the 21-year-old might never fully recover – let alone play football at the highest level again – after he underwent multiple procedures last year.

But his comeback shapes as one of the feel-good stories of 2020 as the full-strength Tigers reboot their premiership defence at the MCG.

It will be Higgins’ first game at senior level in 364 days.

“It’s a great story, Jack, he’ll play his first game back since that significant injury last year,” Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said.

“It’s a testament to the lad. His professionalism and his dedication to his craft is incredible.

“One thing he’s done is gone away and improved some facets of his game that we love as well.”

Hardwick said Higgins’ return had lifted the Tigers when they were told the news on Wednesday morning.

“Any brain injury is significant and quite scary in nature and there was a chance that he might not have been able to play again,” Hardwick said.

“But his doctors and surgeons have done a wonderful job… and Jack himself has done a wonderful job in rehab to make sure he’s given himself every chance.

“The smile on his face when he found out he was playing was a great highlight for our playing group.

“He’s a very popular member of our side.”

Richmond will take only one ruckman into the match against Collingwood with Ivan Soldo winning the selection battle over premiership teammate Toby Nankervis.

Hardwick tipped shorter quarters and more “dynamic” play would favour the one-ruck policy.

Marlion Pickett has been floated as a Shaun Grigg-type back-up for Soldo, while Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt are also capable of competing at the ball-ups.

Collingwood will have off-season recruit Darcy Cameron as support for All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy.

“We feel that with the game the way it is at the moment and being heavily dynamic, it’s probably going to lend itself to one genuine ruck and a pinch-hitting ruck,” Hardwick said.

Hardwick confirmed All-Australian defender Bachar Houli has overcome a calf injury and allayed fears over Dion Prestia, after the best-and-fairest winner skipped Wednesday’s light training run at Punt Road.

Both will play against Collingwood.

