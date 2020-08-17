Discover Australian Associated Press

Richmond's Tom Lynch (c) and Jack Riewoldt kicked two goals apiece in their AFL win over Gold Coast. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

By Murray Wenzel

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 22:58:44

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick won’t be pulling Tom Lynch aside for his latest off-the-ball incident after their grinding 21-point AFL defeat of Gold Coast on Monday night.

The Tigers dominated territory but had to come from behind in their 8.5 (53) to 4.8 (32) win, the impressive Suns left to rue crucial third-quarter misses as their winless streak extended to five games.

Lynch booted two goals for Richmond (7-4-1) but could draw the attention of the match review officer, a possible gut punch on Sam Collins creating the space that allowed him to mark and kick a decisive final-quarter major.

It follows a fine for misconduct after Lynch shoved Brisbane defender Alex Witherden’s head into the ground earlier this month.

Speaking to ABC Grandstand, Lynch described the incident with Collins as an “open-handed push off to the chest” while Hardwick didn’t see the exchange but admitted “argy bargy” was all part of the contest.

“I thought Tommy was very good, hard at the ball, hard at the man,” Hardwick said.

“You give some, you take some … we don’t want them to go over the line, but sometimes they will.

“We want our guys to play aggressive, assertive footy, and if backs are there we’ll go through them.”

Lynch will come under MRO scrutiny before Saturday’s Dreamtime clash with Essendon.

Meanwhile, Hardwick is aware the premiers must continue to improve as they remain two points outside the top four.

They managed just 14 points from 25 first-half inside 50s, while kicking 17 intercept marks inside their forward 50.

“That’s an extraordinary number,” Hardwick said.

“We probably have to win every game to make the top four and it’s certainly doable, achievable … but we’ve got to play a little better than we did tonight.”

The Suns (4-7-1) defended well and had their chances, Hugh Greenwood missing a set shot and Nick Holman a mark in the pocket that could have put them more than two goals ahead entering the final break.

Jack Riewoldt (two goals) steadied the ship for the Tigers before Marlion Pickett, Kamdyn McIntosh and Ivan Soldo managed goals either side of Lynch’s clincher.

Trent Cotchin controlled the midfield but Suns pair Noah Anderson and Jack Lukosius stepped up in the absence of rested captain David Swallow.

“It’s exciting to be able to put it up against that team there that’s going to go deep,” Suns coach Stuart Dew said.

“We weren’t wallowing in frustration (following a draw against Essendon); we took the game on tonight, had opportunities for sure but said after the game we love the way the boys are playing.

“I think now they’ve got real belief we can weather the storm and push back.”

