Richmond will open their AFL title defence against Carlton at an empty MCG on Thursday night. Image by (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

Australian rules football

Tigers gearing up for “eerie” AFL opener

By Shayne Hope

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 09:23:44

Premiership captain Trent Cotchin says the cancellation and postponement of sporting competitions around the world “raises an alarm” for the AFL as it prepares to play round one matches behind closed doors this week.

As of Monday morning, the AFL is poised to hold fixtures in front of empty grandstands this week amid the coronavirus crisis.

But a series of meetings between major stakeholders – including the league, clubs, government and health authorities – will continue throughout the day and the situation could change at any moment.

The AFL Players’ Association is also reportedly set to conduct a teleconference with all 1240 male and female players on Monday night to address the situation and invite feedback.

It comes as Richmond and Carlton continue disjointed preparations for Thursday night’s AFL season opener, with AFLW matches also set to be played as scheduled this week.

The Tigers have reportedly suspended their VFL program – a measure being considered by other AFL clubs – after cancelling a scratch match against Coburg last Friday.

Richmond could unfurl their 2019 premiership flag in front of empty stands at the cavernous MCG, which has been filled with more than 85,000 spectators for the last two season openers.

Cotchin said it would be an “eerie” feeling to play in front of no fans.

“For me, first and foremost, the health and safety of our players is absolutely paramount and then that obviously extends to our families and so forth as well,” Richmond skipper Cotchin told SEN on Monday.

“So I would like to think that the decisions that are being made are purely the safest decisions and not based around just getting just a show on for our fans.”

Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell is expecting his club’s round one fixture against Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Saturday to go ahead, at this stage.

“That could shift and that could change, but that’s what we’re preparing for and it’s a challenging one,” Campbell told SEN on Monday morning.

