Tigers Grimes, Vlastuin cleared of staging

Richmond duo Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlastuin have had their staging charges overturned at the AFL tribunal.

Grimes and Vlastuin had appealed their respective charges via written submission.

Grimes faced a $1250 fine for a second staging offence while Vlastuin risked a $750 sanction for his first offence, but the tribunal dismissed both charges.

Grimes was charged with staging after he was awarded a controversial free kick for a push in the back in the second quarter of Richmond’s win over Essendon on Saturday.

The free kick against Jake Stringer came as Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti was running into an open goal, ruling out a certain Essendon major that would have put the Bombers 11 points up.

Grimes received death threats on social media after the incident.

Victoria Police have since charged a Frankston man who allegedly threatened Grimes and his family.

Vlastuin was accused of exaggerating high contact from Essendon ruckman Tom Bellchambers in the fourth quarter.

It drew a 50-metre penalty, with Vlastuin converting a crucial set shot to give Richmond a 17-point lead.

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Ed Langdon and Adelaide’s Lachlan Murphy both had their respective rough conduct (dangerous tackle) charges upheld and received $1500 fines.