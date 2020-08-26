Discover Australian Associated Press

Dylan Grimes has had his staging charge overturned at the AFL tribunal. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Tigers Grimes, Vlastuin cleared of staging

By Anna Harrington

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 11:40:54

Richmond duo Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlastuin have had their staging charges overturned at the AFL tribunal.

Grimes and Vlastuin had appealed their respective charges via written submission.

Grimes faced a $1250 fine for a second staging offence while Vlastuin risked a $750 sanction for his first offence, but the tribunal dismissed both charges.

Grimes was charged with staging after he was awarded a controversial free kick for a push in the back in the second quarter of Richmond’s win over Essendon on Saturday.

The free kick against Jake Stringer came as Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti was running into an open goal, ruling out a certain Essendon major that would have put the Bombers 11 points up.

Grimes received death threats on social media after the incident.

Victoria Police have since charged a Frankston man who allegedly threatened Grimes and his family.

Vlastuin was accused of exaggerating high contact from Essendon ruckman Tom Bellchambers in the fourth quarter.

It drew a 50-metre penalty, with Vlastuin converting a crucial set shot to give Richmond a 17-point lead.

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Ed Langdon and Adelaide’s Lachlan Murphy both had their respective rough conduct (dangerous tackle) charges upheld and received $1500 fines.

