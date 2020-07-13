Tigers’ Houli says mum battling COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Richmond AFL player Bachar Houli has warned others not to underestimate COVID-19. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Tigers’ Houli says mum battling COVID-19

By Melissa Woods

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 17:05:06

Richmond AFL star Bachar Houli has revealed his mum is in intensive care battling coronavirus.

Houli, who did not travel to Queensland with the Tigers last week due to the birth of his third child, announced the news on social media.

He said he was sharing the news of his mother, Yamama, as a warning that people need to take the virus seriously.

Houli said his message was “more specifically to the Muslim community out there”.

“I want to share a personal experience with the current situation that we’re all facing out with the COVID-19,” he said on Instagram.

“My family has been affected by COVID-19. It’s been tough, it’s been a tough time – when you’re restricted and you’re isolated.

“More specifically, my mother’s been affected a lot – she’s currently in ICU undergoing some heavy treatment. 

“The team in the ICU is taking care of her. Her current state is a mixed one. God knows best her situation.”

The 32-year-old said what hurt most was that no-one could visit her.

“What burns and what hurts truly is the fact that no-one from her family members can go and visit her, which is very, very tough.”

Houli said he is not looking for sympathy but wants people to “change their mindset” about the disease.

“The reality is it is out there – I’m experiencing it right now within my family,” he said. 

“Please I urge you for the sake of Allah go get tested. If you’re showing any form of symptoms, if you’re not showing any symptoms, please do your bit.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers to contest Shiel's AFL ban

Essendon star Dylan Shiel will contest his two-match suspension for a bump on North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor when he appeals to the AFL tribunal on Tuesday.

rugby league

NRL consult experts over COVID-19 scares

The NRL will consult with COVID-19 experts after Penrith's Charlie Staines, Canterbury's Jake Averillo and Parramatta rookie Stefano Utoikamanu were isolated.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Houli says mum battling COVID-19

Bachar Houli says his mother is in intensive care battling coronavirus and others should heed the warning to take precautions and test if needed.

soccer

Vic A-L clubs isolate after virus scare

Players and staff from Melbourne's three A-League clubs are in isolation and have been tested for COVID-19 after a player showed symptoms of the virus.

Australian rules football

Swans lose Heeney for rest of season

Struggling Sydney's already-lengthy injury list has grown with Isaac Heeney out for the season and Josh Kennedy to miss six to eight weeks.

news

epidemic and plague

Some 21 virus cases linked to Sydney pub

Ten COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at a southwest Sydney pub while 11 cases are indirectly connected to the venue.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers to contest Shiel's AFL ban

Essendon star Dylan Shiel will contest his two-match suspension for a bump on North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor when he appeals to the AFL tribunal on Tuesday.

world

virus diseases

Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 230,370 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation says.