Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The AFL tribunal has cleared Tom Lynch, freeing the Richmond key forward to play against West Coast. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Tigers’ Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

By Oliver Caffrey

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 19:06:43

Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch has been cleared of striking and is free to play in the Tigers’ AFL clash against West Coast on Thursday night.

The key forward was referred directly to the tribunal for striking Essendon defender Michael Hurley in the final quarter of the Tigers’ 12-point win in Darwin on Saturday night.

The AFL’s legal counsel Jeff Gleeson said he considered the charge to be intentional, high and low-impact, which would see Lynch miss one match.

But after deliberating for about 20 minutes, the jury was not satisfied Lynch collected Hurley high and that the charge constituted a reportable offence.

It is a major boost for the Tigers as they prepare to play another premiership contender in the Eagles at Metricon Stadium.

Lynch disputed he struck Hurley high, arguing he pushed the Bombers defender in the chest in an attempt to move towards the ball and away from his opponent.

The former Gold Coast captain repeatedly refuted suggestions from Gleeson that a punch was thrown at Hurley, who immediately grabbed his throat but suffered no ill-effects from the incident.

Lynch claims he attempts to push away from players up to 20 times a game to create space and he was not retaliating to anything Hurley had said or done.

The jury was told to ignore a string of incidents involving Lynch, who last week was fined $2000 for two separate off-the-ball hits against the Suns.

Tribunal chairman David Jones made it clear Lynch’s previous record was not relevant in deciding the matter.

In match review officer findings from Sunday’s games, Geelong ace Luke Dahlhaus and Brisbane Lions forward Lincoln McCarthy have been offered one-game bans.

Dahlhaus was charged for a dangerous tackle on Adelaide’s Matt Crouch in the first quarter of the Cats’ 28-point win.

McCarthy was booked for rough conduct against St Kilda defender Ben Paton in the second quarter of the Lions’ two-point victory at the Gabba.

Geelong pair Cameron Guthrie and Rhys Stanley were fined, as were St Kilda’s Dean Kent and Dougal Howard, and West Coast midfielder Tim Kelly.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers' Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been found not guilty of striking Essendon's Michael Hurley at the AFL tribunal.

Australian rules football

AFL sheds jobs amid further financial pain

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

soccer

Victory back inexperienced Brebner in A-L

Melbourne Victory have backed inexperienced coach Grant Brebner to lead the A-League powerhouse through a massive rebuild.

Australian rules football

AFL players open to extended 2021 season

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says footballers are willing to consider an expanded 2021 season if it means receiving their full pay next year.

boxing

Tszyu laughs off Horn's 'ragdoll' tactics

Tim Tszyu is adamant he can go toe-to-toe with Jeff Horn in their super welterweight fight on Wednesday, even if it does get ugly.

news

politics

Gunner's Labor claim victory in NT poll

Michael Gunner's government have retained power in the Northern Territory, with the latest count showing Labor ahead in 16 seats.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL sheds jobs amid further financial pain

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

terrorism

Victims reveal grief at NZ terror hearing

The New Zealand High Court has heard the March 15 terrorist Brenton Tarrant hoped to burn down the Christchurch mosques where he killed 51 people last year.