Tigers’ Reynolds fails drug test: report

Wests Tigers playmaker Josh Reynolds has reportedly failed a roadside drug test and been caught driving with an expired licence.

News Corp on Monday reported Reynolds was issued with an infringement notice for the expired licence after being pulled over in Caringbah in Sydney’s south on Monday morning.

It is understood the 31-year-old then failed a roadside drug test and was taken to Sutherland Police Station for a second test, which is still being examined.

It is believed no drug charge has been made, with the Tigers immediately alerting NRL officials of the matter on Monday.

“The integrity unit are working with the club and NSW Police to determine the full details,” an NRL spokesperson said.

The drama continues a turbulent year for Reynolds, who had domestic assault charges against him dropped by NSW Police in February.

The charges came after he was embroiled in an ugly scandal involving allegations he was conned by his ex-partner, who faked three pregnancies.

The former NSW State of Origin representative has also struggled to crack the Tigers’ first-grade squad since the league’s resumption two weeks ago.