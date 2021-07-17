Tigers star Martin remains in hospital

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin will remain in a Gold Coast hospital after suffering kidney damage during the Tigers’ AFL victory over Brisbane.

The Tigers said in a statement on Saturday morning the AFL star will remain in hospital where he will be monitored.

“Martin remains in hospital for assessment. The club will release a further statement this afternoon”.

The triple Norm Smith medallist was taken to hospital as a precaution with Martin coming off second best in a collision with Brisbane hard nut Mitch Robinson in the third quarter.

He will remain there as his Richmond teammates are expected to fly back to Melbourne on Saturday.

The Tigers of old returned on Friday, snapping a four-game losing streak to down Brisbane by 20 points in Jack Riewoldt’s 300th game.

But the morale-boosting win at Metricon Stadium looks to have come at a giant cost.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick downplayed concerns over the 30-year-old’s health post-game, but the injury appears to be far more serious than first thought.

It takes the shine off one of Richmond’s best performances of the year, which takes them to 8-9 and back inside the top eight.

After looking like a shell of their former glory in defeats to St Kilda, Gold Coast and Collingwood, Richmond’s system and spark was back.

The Tigers will likely need to win at least four of their remaining six games to be certain of playing finals.

“I think we’ve always had the confidence, we just haven’t played to the level that we’d like,” Hardwick said.

“Players (have been) coming in and out of the side so our consistency wasn’t there.

“We’re going to get the vast majority back now, we think, so we’re really excited about that and what it does look for us moving forward.

“Hopefully we make the finals but I reckon if we get there we’re going to cause some grief so we’ll back ourselves in and see how we go.”

Utility Kamdyn McIntosh (hamstring) was another casualty against the Lions, but premiership ruckman Toby Nankervis made a powerful return from injury.

Veteran midfielder Shane Edwards could be a chance to return against the Cats next Saturday.