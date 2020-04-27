Discover Australian Associated Press

Tasmania's northwest region will be under stricter virus restrictions than the rest of the state. Image by Simon Sturzaker/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania records another COVID-19 death

By AAP

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 21:22:52

A man in his 90s has died of COVID-19 in northern Tasmania, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 11. 

Health Minister Sarah Courtney confirmed the man succumbed to the virus in the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe overnight. 

It comes a day after another man in his 90s died from the disease at the same hospital.

“I’d like to pass on my sincere sympathies to that man’s family, both men’s families and loved ones,” Ms Courtney told reporters on Sunday.

“This is a very challenging time for them and the entire northwest community.”

Only NSW and Victoria have recorded more COVID-19 deaths than Tasmania, with 10 of its 11 deaths relating to the major outbreak in the state’s northwest.

The four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday are linked to the outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital, Tasmania’s Public Health Director Mark Veitch has confirmed. 

Two are healthcare workers who worked at the Burnie hospital, one was a recent patient and one was a close contact of a previously confirmed case. 

The hospital was shut earlier this month after scores of workers tested positive to the virus. 

Ms Courtney said she expects staff will be back working at the hospital “in the coming days”, following a deep clean of the facility.

It comes after a health worker at the Mersey Community Hospital COVID-19 ward, near Devonport, tested positive to the virus on Saturday.

Dr Veitch said the health worker had few contacts, who are now quarantining.

“This healthcare worker took themselves off work as soon as they had symptoms, which is exactly what we expect health care workers to do, and reduces substantially the risk,” he said. 

The state’s total number of confirmed cases sits at 212, though about 120 have recovered from the virus. 

Ms Courtney and Dr Veitch praised Tasmanians for responding to calls for testing, with 509 people tested on Saturday. 

“It’s gratifying that amongst all that testing there’s been relatively few positive test results,” Dr Veitch said. 

Meanwhile, restrictions in the region on all non-essential retail, which were due to be lifted on Sunday, have been pushed back to at least May 3.

Schools in the northwest area will open a week later than the rest of Tasmania, which is due to return for Term 2 on Tuesday. 

It’s expected a majority of students will learn from home, though schools will be open for those who can’t. 

“We want our students to be learning in the best safest, environment,” Ms Courtney said, noting teachers had been speaking directly with parents about what will best work for families. 

Ms Courtney said she understood the restrictions in place were challenging but crucial.

“These have not been requested of you lightly. We are doing this based on the best public health advice,” she said. 

