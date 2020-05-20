Tim Mander’s warning to NRL referees

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Former grand final official Tim Mander is fully behind the NRL's plans to return to one referee. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Tim Mander’s warning to NRL referees

By Darren Walton

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 02:12:14

One of the NRL’s most decorated whistleblowers has emerged as a significant supporter of a return to one referee, saying the two-ref system was “based on a false premise”.

Tim Mander, now Queensland’s deputy opposition leader, controlled 291 first-grade games including the 2004 and 2005 grand finals and has an ominous word of warning for today’s lot threatening the NRL’s May 28 restart.

“What I’ve learnt in my new game in the world of politics is that you need to know what public sentiment is and you need to be acutely aware of that and be able to respond to it. So they’re on very delicate ground,” Mander told 2GB radio.

“And they need to be very, very careful because you don’t have enormous amounts of sympathy for referees anyhow so you don’t want to add to that at all.

Mander is fully supportive of one on-field official.

“I never really agreed with going to two referees. It was based on a false premise,” he said.

“And that premise was that referees got fatigued and therefore that effected their decision-making ability and I don’t think there were any statistics or any data that supported that whatsoever and I don’t think two referees added anything to that.

“In fact, you could argue that it’s caused confusion.”

The Fair Work Commission will resolve the dispute between the referees’ union after peace talks failed on Tuesday and Mander is unsure how it will play out.

“I’m not in the inner sanctum and I suppose where I have some sympathy for the referees is that the vibe I’m getting is the vibe that’s been there for decades in regards to referees and that they’re treated like a necessary evil and as a afterthought by the administration,” he said.

“So I would have liked to have thought that the rugby league administration would have consulted with the referees, would have sought their opinion then would make sure it was communicated clearly.

“I suspect that the main reason that the referees responded the way that they are is that they may feel as though they haven’t been treated with respect.

“So all I’m saying is that I would just ask that the rugby league treats them with respect, communicates with them clearly, lets them know how valued they are.

“In saying all that, at the moment what we’ve got to do is look at the good of the game and we all want rugby league to be back and the last thing we want is anybody jeopardising that.

“In this current situation where there have been tens of thousands of people out of work, anybody who’s got a job – and I’m in this category – we are incredibly grateful that we have got work and we shouldn’t be greedy at all.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

Australian rules football

Eagles search for AFL hub positives

West Coast are resigned to spending at least a month in their Queensland hub and are ready for the hurdles it presents in their quest for AFL premiership glory.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven discharged from hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stab wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven, who left hospital on Tuesday.

rugby league

Gallen ready to answer Warriors' SOS call

Recently retired NRL great Paul Gallen says he'd consider helping the Warriors out of a front-row crisis if he received a call.

news

politics (general)

Ministers welcome virus probe resolution

The Australian government has welcomed the passing of a 'landmark resolution' by the World Health Assembly for an independent review into the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.