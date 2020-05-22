Time for basin plan reviews over: minister

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
'Communities are quite simply consulted-out,' Water Minister Keith Pitt says of the Murray-Darling. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Time for basin plan reviews over: minister

By Rebecca Gredley

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 16:09:11

The time for reviewing the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is coming to an end, the minister responsible has declared.

“In my view, communities are quite simply consulted-out,” Water Minister Keith Pitt told the Rural Press Club of Victoria on Thursday.

“They’re exhausted by it and to be frank, I get it, I understand.”

Mr Pitt said the government would soon release its response to the Sefton report, which looked at the socio-economic conditions of the basin. 

He’s also in the midst of implementing recommendations from interim basin inspector-general Mick Keelty and is expecting a competition watchdog report into water trading.

Mr Pitt, who took on the portfolio in February, admits the plan is complicated but says it’s here to stay.

“Walking away from the basin plan will not automatically make more water available… it simply won’t. There are no silver bullets,” he said.

The Productivity Commission has recommended the Murray-Darling Basin Authority be split, a move this week backed by Mr Pitt’s Nationals colleagues Damian Drum and Bridget McKenzie.

“I don’t want to rule anything in or out,” Mr Pitt said.

“I am trying to ensure that we take a very considered and detailed approach. I have a wheelbarrow full of reports that are coming into my office and I’ll certainly look at those with a clear-eyed view.”

Mr Drum believes the authority should be split so that running the river, finishing the plan and putting in place regulations are done separately. 

“We’re sick of having no trust, no confidence in how water is managed in our region and it’s about time we did whatever we could to fix up those who are controlling water in the Murray-Darling Basin,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

tennis

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper dies

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper, who twice won the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon and the US Open, has died aged 83.

Australian rules football

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Luke Beveridge says small-sided practice matches or training sessions between clubs would need to happen on AFL game day given cuts to football departments.

rugby league

Hopes dashed for Reynolds' Bulldogs return

Canterbury Bulldogs will not welcome back cult hero Josh Reynolds this NRL season after talks stalled with the Wests Tigers.

rugby union

Reds trio terminate RA contracts

Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and his Queensland teammates Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have terminated their Rugby Australia contracts.

news

politics

JobKeeper costs cut as restrictions ease

The cost of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program has been revised down to $70 billion due to paperwork errors, as economic restrictions are lifted further.

sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

world

politics

Hong Kong opposition slams China law move

Hong Kong is required to quickly finish enacting national security regulations under proposed new legislation being prepared by China's parliament.