Timeline of Vic hotel quarantine program

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melbourne's Stamford Plaza Hotel is one of two hotels at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Timeline of Vic hotel quarantine program

By AAP

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 14:41:49

VICTORIA’S BUNGLED HOTEL QUARANTINE PROGRAM – KEY DATES:

* March 16 – State of emergency declared in Victoria, returned travellers instructed to undergo 14-days of quarantine at home.

* March 27 – National cabinet decides returned travellers will be subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine “at designated facilities, for example, in a hotel”.

* May 27 – Outbreak at Rydges on Swanston first identified.

* May 31 – Victoria’s state of emergency extended for three weeks ahead of stage-three restrictions easing the next day. Four new COVID-19 cases, 74 active cases.

* June 6 – No new cases for the first time since March 5.

* June 9 – Students return to school. 

* June 17 – Stamford Plaza outbreak identified; Victoria records 21 new COVID-19 cases – its highest increase in more than a month.

* June 21 – Further easing of restrictions. 

* June 26 – Concerns grow about the program after it’s revealed 30 per cent of travellers are refusing tests. Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise. 

* June 29 – Hot spot suburbs in Melbourne’s north and north-west return to lockdown and all international flights into the city are put on hold for two weeks.

* July 2 – Inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine program announced. 

* July 4 – A full lockdown is announced at short notice for nine Melbourne public housing towers. Victoria records 108 new cases – its first day above 100 since late March.

* July 6 – The Victoria-NSW border shuts for the first time in a century.

* July 8  – Melbourne and Mitchell Shire placed into stage-three lockdown for six weeks. 

* July 13 – Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton tells ABC Radio that it was conceivable all current cases in Victoria could be traced back to outbreaks stemming from the hotel quarantine system.

* July 17 – 428 new COVID-19 cases – the record daily total in Australia

* July 20 – Hotel Quarantine Inquiry begins. Victoria records 275 new COVID-19 cases, the 15th consecutive day of triple-digit increases in new infections. The state’s death toll grows to 39 after a woman in her 80s died. 

* August 6 – Public hearings set to begin. 

* September 25 – Final report due 

Latest sport

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire coach faces an end of NRL season review.

cricket

CA not fussed on when T20 WC takes place

Cricket Australia remain bullish on eventually hosting a successful Twenty20 World Cup despite the inevitable postponement of this year's tournament.

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly are likely to name NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

rugby league

Cowboys mull over Green's NRL replacement

North Queensland's Peter Parr says the NRL club is mulling over whether to opt for another rookie coach or an experienced mentor to replace Paul Green.

figure Skating

Olympic skater fell to her death: Ex-coach

The ex-coach of Australian Olympic ice skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya says the 20-year-old, who died on Saturday, fell from a sixth-floor window in Russia.

news

industrial accident

Charges laid over Dreamworld ride deaths

Charges have been filed against Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, following the deaths of four tourists on the Thunder River Rapids Ride in 2016.

sport

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire coach faces an end of NRL season review.

world

virus diseases

EU leaders reach deal on recovery package

EU leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.