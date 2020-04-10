Discover Australian Associated Press

Go easy on the chocolate and help build your kids' immunity with fruit and veg, dieticians advise. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tips for surviving holidays amid COVID-19

By Cheryl Goodenough

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 11:40:07

SOME TIPS FOR FAMILIES FEELING DAUNTED ABOUT SURVIVING THE EASTER WEEKEND WITHIN THE CONFINES OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

PLAN

* Make a list of activities to do as a family and individually over the weekend, says University of Southern Queensland child psychologist Professor Sonja March.

* It’s good to have fun times together, but important to allow for some distancing within the confines of home. 

GO OUTSIDE

* COVID-19 restrictions mean staying at home, except to exercise.

* Those who have a yard can plan a mix of indoor and outdoor activities.

* “Take the kids for a scoot around the block, a bike ride around the park or even getting the heart rate up playing games at home,” says dietician Hayley Blieden.

SLEEP

* Keep a regular routine, with plenty of sleep and relaxation, says child and adolescent nursing expert Dr Yvonne Parry.

EAT HEALTHY FOODS

* Chocolate in moderation is the usual advice from dieticians at this time of year.

* Eating plenty of fruit and vegetables – in a range of colours – helps build immunity, adds Ms Blieden.

* “Get your kids involved in selecting, preparing or simply displaying their vegetable and fruit depending on their age,” she said.

* Making fruit skewers are a fun way for kids to get involved.

CONNECT

* Those who feel down about being isolated from their extended family or friends can find ways to stay in touch by making video calls and playing online games.

RESOURCES

* Lifeline 13 11 14

* Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36

* Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800

* www.brave-online.com – an online self-help program for parents and children

