Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Kevin Proctor's acrobatics have led to a Gold Coast try in their NRL win over North Queensland. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Titans belt Cowboys, take Qld NRL honours

By Ed Jackson

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 16:14:39

It’s the NRL equivalent of bald men fighting over a comb in 2020 but Gold Coast are currently Queensland’s best rugby league team after a 30-10 win over North Queensland.

The Titans snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Cowboys in style at CBUS Super Stadium on Sunday, racing to a six-tries-to-two win in arguably their best display under coach Justin Holbrook.

The win lifts the Titans above the Cowboys into 13th on the ladder.

With Brisbane languishing below both clubs in 15th after their run of 10 defeats from their past 11 matches, the Titans are now the highest-placed of the Queensland teams in the competition.

It’s also the first time in 10 years the Cowboys have lost six matches in a row.

The Titans were sensational in the opening 40 minutes, charging to 20-0 lead as the Cowboys imploded.

Fullback AJ Brimson, playing in his second match back from injury, scored a double as the Titans dominated possession and territory.

The Cowboys were as bad as the Titans were good in the opening period, with captain Michael Morgan having a day to forget on his return from a shoulder injury that had kept him sidelined since March.

Morgan had five missed tackles in the opening term, two of which led directly to Titans’ tries.

He was also pinged for an escort penalty late in the half, with the Titans going on to score through Brimson from the resulting set.

In total the Cowboys had a paltry 59 per cent completion rate for the half, missing 23 tackles and making seven errors.

The rout continued in the second half with Kevin Proctor producing a special play to bat back a kick that had gone over the dead ball line for Brian Kelly to score.

After that play the Cowboys finally responded.

Kyle Feldt pounced after a horror bounce took a Morgan grubber away from Titans’ winger Phillip Sami before Justin O’Neill made it back-to-back tries for the visitors minutes later.

A threatened comeback didn’t materialise as the Titans regained the upper hand with Sami wrapping up the scoring in the 69th minute.

The Cowboys only slightly improved their completion rate to 63 per cent and made a total of 14 errors.

Gold Coast will look to build on their win on Saturday when they take on Cronulla while the Cowboys take on South Sydney in Townsville.

Latest sport

rugby league

Titans belt Cowboys, take Qld NRL honours

Gold Coast are the highest-ranked Queensland team in the NRL after a thumping 30-10 win over struggling North Queensland.

rugby league

V'landys blasts Cleary over ref comments

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has warned Penrith coach Ivan Cleary faces a big fine for "deplorable" comments made about refereeing decisions.

rugby league

NRL to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V'landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

golf

Day eyes second major as Johnson leads PGA

Australian golfer Jason Day has posted a lacklustre third round at the US PGA Championship but remains in contention for a second career major.

basketball

Boomers star Simmons to undergo surgery

Ben Simmons is to undergo surgery on his left knee, which is likely to rule him out of Philadelphia 76ers' NBA finals campaign.

news

weather

Southern NSW on high alert as rivers peak

Up to 300mm of rain has fallen in some parts of NSW's South Coast and residents in Moruya are being advised to get ready to evacuate if major flooding occurs.

sport

rugby league

V'landys blasts Cleary over ref comments

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has warned Penrith coach Ivan Cleary faces a big fine for "deplorable" comments made about refereeing decisions.

world

disaster and accident

Family of Beirut blast boy to quarantine

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".