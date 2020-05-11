Discover Australian Associated Press

Gold Coast's preparation for the rebooted NRL season has continued without two key players. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

By Scott Bailey

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 13:17:51

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook says the Titans are prepared to play without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly after they were stood down for refusing to receive a flu shot.

Holbrook said he was hoping the Queensland government would accept the NRL’s biosecurity guidelines which allows players to sign a waiver to refuse the vaccination.

It would clear Cartwright and Kelly to return to training after they were stood down after the intervention of state authorities under a ‘no jab, no play’ policy.

But Holbrook said the Titans could not afford to be distracted by the controversy and would “crack on” as they count down to the May 28 NRL restart.

“It could be resolved in a couple of days but it could be weeks or they may not play for the rest of the season,” Holbrook said.

“It would be great if this situation can be resolved quickly.

“If not we have to prepare to play a game in three weeks and we have enough players to fill those spots. 

“It’s not ideal but we have to crack on without them and get on with it.”

Holbrook said he was among the majority who would get the shot but admitted the choice was not that simple for Cartwright and Kelly.

“I am one of the 98 per cent…of the community who would say just get the shot and come back to work,” he said.

“For those uncomfortable getting the shot there is a bit more to it. It is a difficult one.

“Those two per cent they have different views and different circumstances; it is not easy for those guys.”

Up to 20 players across the NRL have refused to be vaccinated for varying reasons, either for having suffered adverse reactions in the past or on ethical grounds.

A biosecurity document sent to players and governments last week by the NRL said all players must receive the vaccine, unless they sign a waiver to continue playing, but the Queensland government stood firm.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant reaffirmed on Monday her state won’t follow Queensland.

“It is really a matter for the NRL as a workplace employer to consider their occupational health and safety obligations,” Chant said.

But the NSW government has pushed for as many people as possible in the state to have the vaccination.

NRL players’ union board member and Cronulla captain Wade Graham has been vocal, putting pressure on his colleagues to accept the jab.

However, Canterbury’s Sione Katoa posted a passionate defence of his anti-vaxxer stance.

“We used to be very pro-vax and judged those who chose not to vaccinate,” he said on Instagram.

“Those judgments quickly passed as soon as vaccines caused health issues for our eldest son, Chase.

“After seeking advice from medical professionals and seeing the positive impact that it had on our sons health, we made the informed decision to no longer vaccinate ourselves or our children.”

