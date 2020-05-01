Discover Australian Associated Press

Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters differ on when to resume border arrangements with Australia. Image by David Rowland/AAP PHOTOS

Health

To ski or not to ski? The COVID question

By Ben McKay

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 13:23:52

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has again raised hopes that a trans-Tasman bubble could be created within a few months, and in time to support a vital New Zealand tourism market.

As winter approaches and tourism operators begin to sense the chill of a lost season, Mr Peters gave Kiwi business owners and Australian skiers cause for optimism.

“I know what the skiing is like in the Snowy Mountains. The Snowy Mountains are not a big place for skiing compared with South Island,” he said on Thursday.

“Given that 55 per cent of our tourists come from Australia, the sooner as we get some sense of normalcy … the better.”

Mr Peters said the resumption of regular travel depended on community transmission ending in both countries, which would negate the need for current quarantining arrangements.

“We can open this border on the basis that there’s non-transmission in both the populations,” Mr Peters said.

“The moment you put in a 14 day quarantine requirement, forget it.

“We’re very close to being able to say we got on top of it in terms of community transmission.

“We’re not going to eliminate it. We’re not going to eradicate it. But we’re beating the crap out of it and so is Australia.”

Both New Zealand and Australia have closed their borders to foreign travellers as part of far-reaching responses to COVID-19.

The measures have shut down the tourism industry to international visitors on both sides of the Tasman, with New Zealand operators particularly fearful of their future.

Tourism workers have been supported by the 12-week wage subsidies issued by Jacinda Ardern’s government, which are roughly six weeks from running out.

The government has yet to unveil what further support might be forthcoming.

Ms Peters’ eagerness to re-open the Kiwi economy is at odds with Ms Ardern’s health-first approach.

Speaking earlier on Thursday, just down the hall in Parliament House, the Labour leader described the re-opening of borders as a “longer term goal”.

That would suggest the ski season – as touted by Mr Peters – which begins in June and runs through to October was not on the table.

“We are both as countries working really hard to keep control of COVID-19 and our goal is to make life feel as normal as possible,” Ms Ardern said.

“Eventually I would hope that would mean our ability to have movement between our countries but that is a longer term goal.”

On Thursday, health officials announced just three fresh cases in New Zealand – the 12th straight day they’ve announced a single-digit tally.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 19.

