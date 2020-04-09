Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland's construction watchdog says a toilet paper shortage has led to enquiries about bidets. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Toilet paper crisis leads to bidet search

By Darren Cartwright

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 17:36:03

Australia’s toilet paper shortage crisis has been blamed for a surge in Google searches for bidets, and it has raised health concerns for Queensland’s construction watchdog.

Queensland Building and Construction Commission has issued an alert warning of both non-genuine devices and also the risk of DIY installations of bidets and douches.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said incorrectly installed devices could increase the risk of contaminating water supplies with E. coli bacteria, which posed serious risks to health and safety.

“If you’re not a licensed plumber, it’s illegal to do plumbing work, and if you do, you can’t guarantee that your family’s health and your own health is protected,” Mr Bassett said.

“The QBCC is urging suppliers of alternative toileting devices to ensure the devices have appropriate and genuine watermark certification.”

In the past month Google searches in Australia for the term ‘bidets’ have increased tenfold – a response to articles promoting alternative toileting devices and providing advice on their installation, Mr Bassett said.

“The last thing we need right now is to put unnecessary strain on our health systems.”

