Tokyo 2020 will still go ahead: AOC

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) continues to tell athletes to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics to proceed in four months amid growing doubt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AOC says the International Olympic Committee has provided fresh assurances that the 2020 Games will start in July despite widespread concerns.

“We owe it to our Australian athletes to do everything we can to ensure they will participate with the best opportunity in those Games,” AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said, having been one of many bosses to order staff to work from home during the past week.