Tokyo Olympics to be delayed into 2021

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced the Tokyo Olympics will be postponed for a year. Image by EPA PHOTO

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to be delayed into 2021

By Sakura Murakami and Karolos Grohmann

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 00:39:24

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed into 2021, the first such delay in the Games’ 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year.

Though a huge blow to Japan, which invested $US12 billion ($A20 billion) in the run-up, Tuesday’s decision was a relief to thousands of athletes fretting over how to train as the world headed into lockdown over the disease that has claimed more than 16,500 lives.

Pressure had been building on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its powerful president Thomas Bach, with some athletes and sporting bodies critical of the time taken to make an inevitable decision.

After a call with Bach, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the July 24-August 9 competition would be rescheduled for the summer of 2021 at the latest as proof of victory over the virus.

“We asked President Bach to consider postponement of about one year to make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition,” Abe said.

“President Bach said he is in agreement 100 per cent.”

The IOC confirmed that.

Though it was the first Olympics’ postponement, they were cancelled outright several times during the two 20th century World Wars. Major Cold War boycotts also disrupted the Moscow and Los Angeles Games in 1980 and 1984.

Athletes were disappointed but broadly endorsed the delay, given health risks and disruption to their training as gyms, stadia and swimming pools shut down around the world.

Australia’s two-time Olympic champion swimmer, Cate Campbell, said she was reeling but ready for the new challenge.

“The goal posts haven’t disappeared – just shifted,” she said, after her nation had announced it would not go to Tokyo 2020 if it went ahead.

US skateboarder and gold medal hopeful Nyjah Huston was frustrated, though, especially given his sport was scheduled to make its debut at the Tokyo.

“When skating finally makes it in the Olympics then it gets postponed,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram, after a delay had begun to look inevitable. 

“I was feelin (sic) ready too … now I’m going to have to be a year older for this!”

The coronavirus outbreak has raged around the world since early this year, infecting nearly 380,000 people and wrecking sports events from the soccer Euros to Formula One.

Despite their disappointment, not to mention the logistical headaches and financial losses coming, a poll showed about 70 per cent of Japanese agreed with a delay.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters the delayed Games would still be branded “Tokyo 2020”.

In a crowded sporting calendar, which will be making up for this year’s cancellations, World Athletics said it would be willing to move the 2021 world championships, scheduled for August 6-15 in Oregon to clear a path for the Olympics.

The Athletics Association said a survey of more than 4000 track and field competitors showed 78 per cent wanted the Games delayed.

The association’s American founder, twice Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor, is among athletes unable to train due to social distancing and closure of facilities.

“There is no sandpit for me, I have not put on jump spikes for two weeks,” he told Britain’s Times newspaper.

Tuesday’s decision came 122 days before the planned opening ceremony at Japan’s newly built National Stadium, which was to usher in the 16-day carnival of sport featuring 11,000 athletes from 206 nations and territories.

It was not the first time a Japanese Olympics has run into problems. Both the 1940 Summer and Winter Olympic Games were due to be held in Japan but were cancelled due to World War Two.

It was not yet clear whether the 57 per cent of athletes who had already secured spots in Tokyo would need to qualify again for the re-arranged Olympics.

The torch relay was being cancelled.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to be delayed into 2021

The International Olympic Committee and Japan have agreed to delay the Tokyo Games into next year, the first postponement in the event's 124-year history.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Games to be delayed until 2021

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, the first delay in the Games' 124-year history.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Riewoldt defends AFL players

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt has defended the AFL players' approach to pay negotiations with the league amid the game's financial crisis.

rugby league

Souths boss calls for NRL funding re-jig

South Sydney boss Shane Richardson hopes the NRL's coronavirus postponement leads to a league funding re-jig to ensure their survival over the next 18 months.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League suspended

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

news

politics

Australians banned from leaving country

All Australians will be barred from leaving the country to travel overseas, with limited exceptions for some aid workers and vital government duties.

sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Games to be delayed until 2021

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, the first delay in the Games' 124-year history.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.