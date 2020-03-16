Tom Hanks has not infected cast or crew

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coronavirus victim Tom Hanks has not infected other cast and crew of his current movie project. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Tom Hanks has not infected cast or crew

By Darren Cartwright

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 12:56:46

Isolated Hollywood star Tom Hanks may have an infectious smile but at least that hasn’t extended to him passing on coronavirus.

Hanks and his wife, singer Rita Wilson, are quarantined in a Gold Coast hospital after testing positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

He is in Australia to film the untitled Baz Luhrmann-biopic on Elvis Presley being filmed at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

A representative for the production said no cast or crew had come down with the virus although production had ceased for two weeks.

“We are aware of only the one case of the coronavirus amongst our cast and crew, and additionally the cast member’s wife,” the statement said.

“Working closely with the Queensland Health Department we have delayed our start date by approximately two weeks to allow for the cast member’s full recovery.”

The 63-year-old star is playing the role of the Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Singer-songwriter Wilson performed at the ballroom of the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane and also at the Sydney Opera House in the first week of March.

On Friday, Hanks posted a photo of himself and wife Rita Wilson wearing peaked caps as they recover from coronavirus in isolation on the Gold Coast.

The Oscar-winning actor looked sombre while Wilson was smiling as he assured fans and friends on Twitter that the couple is doing fine and wanted “to thank everyone here Down Under”.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”. 

Hanks’ statement about ‘no crying’ in baseball refers to his iconic line from A League Of Their Own’ in which he portrayed manager Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 film.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

VFL season on hold due to coronavirus

The Victorian Football League is set to be put on hold as doubt lingers over the AFL season amid the coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

Cherry-Evans trusts NRL's call to play on

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans is willing to put his faith in the NRL's call to play on through the coronavirus pandemic as clubs tighten safety measures.

Australian rules football

Pies' AFL skipper reportedly in quarantine

AFL star Scott Pendlebury was absent from Monday's training session, with News Corp reporting the Collingwood captain is in quarantine.

soccer

A-League to continue despite coronavirus

Football Federation Australia says the A-League and W-League will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Magpies duo cleared for AFL opener

Taylor Adams and Jaidyn Stephenson have been given the green light to play in their AFL round one fixture against Western Bulldogs.

news

health

'Brace yourselves' as NSW virus cases rise

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to not take chances with their health or the health of others as the number of coronavirus cases rise.

sport

Australian rules football

VFL season on hold due to coronavirus

The Victorian Football League is set to be put on hold as doubt lingers over the AFL season amid the coronavirus crisis.

world

interest rate

NZ slashes cash rate to 0.25 per cent

New Zealand's central bank has cut the country's interest rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent.