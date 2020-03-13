Discover Australian Associated Press

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive to the coronavirus in Australia. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Tom Hanks in Qld hospital with coronavirus

By Christine Flatley, Darren Cartwright and Darren Walton

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 16:53:43

The son of Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks says his parents are fine and not “that sick” after they were isolated in a Gold Coast hospital with coronavirus.

Hanks issued a statement on Thursday saying he and his wife Rita Wilson had felt run down and had gone to the hospital for testing.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the statement read.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Their son Chet Hanks posted a video message on Instagram on Thursday after speaking with his parents over the phone from the US.

“They are both fine. They’re not even that sick,” Chet told his Instagram followers.

“They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.”

“I don’t think it anything to be too worried about. I think it’s all going to be alright.”

Hanks is on the Gold Coast filming a Baz Luhrmann biopic on Elvis Presley, playing the role of the star’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Singer-songwriter Wilson performed at the ballroom of the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane last Thursday, while another son Truman was in the audience.

She then performed at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday night.

Hanks said in his statement they would remain in isolation “for as long as public health and safety requires”.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?”

Production has temporarily ceased on the big budget untitled Elvis movie at Village Roadshow’s Gold Coast studios, according to a crew member.

Crew were sent home home this morning although they were none the wiser that Hanks had contracted coronavirus.

“I turned up to work this early morning and it was all chained up, and we were told to go home because there had been an outbreak of coronavirus,” a crew member, who wanted to remain anonymous, told AAP.

“I wondered whether it was Tom Hanks because I rubbed shoulders with him in the catering area, and then found it was. I hope I haven’t got it.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said people who had taken selfies with Hanks over the past few days should not panic about contracting the virus.

A person has to be in close contact with someone who has the virus for at least 15 minutes to be at risk. However, cast and crew on the film’s set were being seen by health officials.

“They (Hanks and Wilson) will be getting the best treatment in our hospitals,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Hanks arrived on the Gold Coast in January although he returned to the US to attend the Oscars held on February 10.

