Tom Hanks hospitalised with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are in hospital on the Gold Coast after contracting the coronavirus.

The actor issued a statement on Thursday saying they had felt run down and had gone to the hospital for testing.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the statement read.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks is in Australia filming a Baz Lurhmann biopic on Elvis Presley on the Gold Coast. He has the role of Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker who had a complicated relationship with the star.

Last Thursday, singer-songwriter Wilson performed at the ballroom of the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane. Their son Truman was in the audience.

She then performed at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday night.

Hanks said in his statement they would remain in isolation “for as long as public health and safety requires”.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?”

Hanks arrived on the Gold Coast in late January although he returned to the USA to attend the Oscars which was held on February 10.

The 63-year-old’s health issue is the second setback for the big budget Warner Brothers film at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

The studios were inundated after a major deluge in January which pushed production back until the first week of March.