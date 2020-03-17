Discover Australian Associated Press

Tom Hanks has reportedly been released from hospital, but his wife Rita Wilson remains in isolation. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

Tom Hanks released from Qld hospital

By Christine Flatley

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 08:58:48

Actor Tom Hanks has reportedly been released from a Gold Coast hospital after being quarantined with coronavirus.

His wife Rita Wilson remains in isolation after also testing positive to the virus last week.

Hanks is in Queensland filming a Baz Luhrmann biopic about Elvis Presley.

Production has ceased for two weeks but he is not believed to have infected any other cast or crew.

Singer-songwriter Wilson recently performed in Brisbane and Sydney.

Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins has since also tested positive for the virus, saying he met Wilson twice in the week leading up to her diagnosis.

Hanks issued a statement last Thursday saying he and his wife went to hospital after feeling run down.

He said they would comply with all Australian health restrictions relating to the virus.

While in hospital Hanks tweeted his gratitude to the medical staff caring for them.

The post, which included a photo of two pieces of toast smothered in Vegemite, sparked a furious social media debate about the correct amount and application of the popular spread. 

Wilson asked Twitter to help her compile a music playlist for those in isolation, calling it “Quarantunes”.

politics

Feds consider more virus help for Aussies

The federal government is weighing up more measures to ease the widespread impact of coronavirus, with dozens of industries hurting from the pandemic.

health

Victoria records 23 new coronavirus cases

Victoria has recorded its largest jump in coronavirus cases overnight - with 23 new patients recorded.

health

Elderly head to Woolies for shopping hour

The elderly and vulnerable have headed to Woolworths shops during a dedicated shopping hour set up as a result of panic buying during the COVID-19 outbreak.

health

Dutton 'relieved' after hospital release

Peter Dutton is in quarantine at his Queensland home and his family has temporarily moved out after the minister was briefly hospitalised.

news

politics

Feds consider more virus help for Aussies

The federal government is weighing up more measures to ease the widespread impact of coronavirus, with dozens of industries hurting from the pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL faces pay 'pain' in coronavirus crisis

AFL players, clubs and administrators will take significant pay cuts as the league attempts to grapple with the coronavirus crisis impacting the world.

world

health

Virus causes market slide, global scramble

The US stock markets have slumped, with countries warning of recession as they closed down borders to visitors.