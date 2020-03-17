Tom Hanks released from Qld hospital

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tom Hanks has reportedly been released from hospital, but his wife Rita Wilson remains in isolation. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

Tom Hanks released from Qld hospital

By Christine Flatley, Darren Cartwright

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 17:33:53

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been discharged from a Gold Coast hospital but remain in self-isolation as they recover from coronavirus.

Their son Chet Hanks posted a video message on Instagram about his parents being released from hospital after they tested positive to COVID-19 last week.

He said their health had improved and people needed to stay calm

“They are still self-quarantined obviously, but they are feeling a lot better so that’s a relief,” Chet said in the video post.

“I just want to say anyone else out there that has loved ones, or if you yourself are inflicted with the virus, my prayers go out to you, because a lot of people are suffering other than my parents right now.

“I just wish everyone a swift and speedy recovery.”

Hanks is in Queensland filming a Baz Luhrmann biopic about Elvis Presley. Production has ceased for two weeks.

Hanks is not believed to have infected any other cast or crew.

Singer-songwriter Wilson recently performed in Brisbane and Sydney.

Hanks issued a statement last Thursday saying he and Wilson went to hospital after feeling run down.

He said they would comply with all Australian health restrictions relating to the virus.

While in hospital Hanks tweeted his gratitude to the medical staff caring for them.

The post, which included a photo of two pieces of toast smothered in Vegemite, sparked a furious social media debate about the correct amount and application of the popular spread. 

Wilson asked Twitter to help her compile a music playlist for those in isolation, calling it “Quarantunes”.

Latest news

health

NSW $2.3b virus package as cases reach 210

NSW authorities hope an economic stimulus and a series of unprecedented measures will contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slow the virus' spread.

politics

Possible pub patron limits to halt virus

The government is considering more measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, with announcements about the number of people allowed at venues expected.

health

Victoria standing against school closures

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insists closing all schools in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus could do more harm than good.

health

Tom Hanks released from Qld hospital

Tom Hanks and his wife singer Rita Wilson have been discharged from a Queensland hospital but remain in self-isolation after coronavirus.

health

Panic buying causing frustration, stress

The elderly and vulnerable have had dedicated shopping hours as a result of panic buying sparked by coronavirus while a Woolies worker has been attacked.

news

health

NSW $2.3b virus package as cases reach 210

NSW authorities hope an economic stimulus and a series of unprecedented measures will contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slow the virus' spread.

sport

rugby union

Rugby Aust stressed by coronavirus threat

Rugby Australia have postponed their media rights process and says coronavirus-related restrictions may place the code under extreme financial pressure.

world

economic policy

NZ government announces $NZ12bn stimulus

A wage guarantee and a welfare increase are the centrepieces of a $NZ12.1 billion economic stimulus package announced by the NZ government.