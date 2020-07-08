Discover Australian Associated Press

Tom Hanks says he doesn't have much respect for people who don't take precautions against COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Tom Hanks urges mask wearing in public

By Rollo Ross

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 11:16:00

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who recovered after being infected with the coronavirus earlier this year, says he does not have much respect for people who decline to practice precautions such as wearing a mask in public.

Hanks and his wife, actor and singer Rita Wilson, disclosed in March that they had tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia for a film shoot.

“At the very least, three tiny things (are) in everybody’s wheelhouse, if you choose to do them,” Hanks, 63, said in a recent interview with Reuters Television.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. If you can’t do that, I don’t have much respect for you.”

Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, compared the measures to steps that drivers take to operate a car safely.

“If you drive a car, you’ve got to use your turn signal, not drive too fast and avoid pedestrians,” he said.

“Whether or not we like it, we’re all in this together,” he added.

The United States leads the world in coronavirus deaths and infections.

Due to the pandemic, Hanks’ new film, Greyhound, streams on Apple TV+ starting on Friday rather than playing in movie theatres. Many cinemas around the world remain closed to help slow the spread of infections.

Hanks said Greyhound was made for “a big, massive, immersive experience that can really only come out when you’re in a movie theatre with at least 100 other people.”

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, “we’ve got to roll with these punches” and put it online for home viewing, he said.

In the movie, Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, a naval officer embarking on his first mission of World War II. Hanks also wrote the screenplay, adapting it from the 1955 C.S. Forester novel “The Good Shepherd.” 

