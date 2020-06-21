Tom Trbojevic hurt as Manly hold on in NRL

Tom Trbojevic’s troublesome hamstring has let him down again, with the Dally M Medal leader limping from the field in Manly’s gutsy 14-6 NRL win over Canberra.

Trbojevic and Dylan Walker were two of three Sea Eagles injured in the win, as the fullback limped from Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday in the 52nd minute.

Trbojevic injured the same hamstring twice last year, once in the pre-season and in the early rounds which led to him missing half of the 2019 campaign.

Early diagnosis from the Sea Eagles suggested their star fullback would spend around six weeks on the sidelines with the latest blow.

His injury headlined a hard afternoon for Manly on the injury front, with Trbojevic having a hand in both Sea Eagles tries in the first half before going off.

It came, though, in one of the gutsiest wins in Manly’s history, after they had just two on the bench from the fourth minute and one for most of the second half.

Already without Martin Taupau, Moses Suli and Jorge Taufua before the match, they lost Walker to an ankle injury and Brad Parker to concussion in the opening stages.

Walker’s injury appeared to be a high ankle sprain, which will also likely result in him spending some time on the sidelines.

Lachlan Croker also played on and impressed after a head clash, making a tackle on his own line from the next play with blood spurting out of his eye socket.

And after leading 12-0 at the break, they still had to fight off the Raiders in the second half with two second-rowers defending in the centres to finish the match.

One of those – Curtis Sironen – pulled off arguably the most-important play of the game, putting Jordan Rapana into touch as he looked to score with 10 minutes to play.

Moments later, he again shut down Jack Wighton on the last tackle, as Canberra again had numbers on the left.

After Elliott Whitehead scored Canberra’s first try in the 50th minute from some smart hands from Wighton, the Raiders had their chances.

Jarrod Croker was denied, ruled to have knocked on when he came down with a George Williams bomb just short of the line.

Manly kicked a crucial penalty goal when Canberra were pinged for offside on their own line with 24 minutes to play to extend their lead to eight points.

Earlier, Trbojevic had Manly’s first try in the 14th minute when he sliced through Canberra’s defence on the left edge and pushed his way over the line.

Just before halftime, he put a ball on Tevita Funa’s chest for the winger to cut back in and go between two defenders to make it 12-0.