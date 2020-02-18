Too early to assess virus impact: RBA

The Reserve Bank says it’s too early to determine the extent to which Chinese and global economic growth would be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, but there is some modest improvement ahead.

The minutes of the central bank’s most recent board meeting were released on Tuesday, backing up its decision to keep the cash rate on hold at a record 0.75 per cent.

“It was noted that previous outbreaks of new viruses had had significant but short-lived negative effects on economic growth in the economies at the centre of the outbreak,” the minutes read.