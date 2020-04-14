Virus restriction easing ‘many weeks’ away

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A lift on restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 is still many weeks away, the prime minister says. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

health

Virus restriction easing ‘many weeks’ away

By Finbar O'Mallon

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 08:18:54

Australians are being warned the restrictions put in place to contain coronavirus will be in place for many more weeks, despite the nation’s infection curve improving.

The number of Australians infected with COVID-19 has risen to 6366 and 61 people have died.

State and federal leaders will meet later this week to discuss when restrictions can be relaxed.

“I do want to caution Australians that we’re not in that phase yet … we’re many weeks away from being in a place like that,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Seven’s Sunrise on Tuesday.

He said any lifting of restrictions would need to be backed up by a strong health system and even stronger testing regime.

“You’ve seen in places like Singapore and Sweden and other parts of the world where the virus has just taken off again,” he said.

Treasury modelling released on Tuesday shows Australia’s unemployment rate is expected to nearly double to 10 per cent because of the pandemic.

The prime minister said the jobless rate could have been much higher without government support, but acknowledged mass job losses were taking a “heartbreaking” toll.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said it was important Australia maintained social distancing measures for the time being, as every single undetected community transmission could infect a lot of people.

“The scale of measures at the moment are something that we clearly do have to review … but it’s not now, it’s within the next few weeks,” he told ABC radio.

“I think we need to look at all of the data, look at our preparedness, and the national cabinet will be making a lot of decisions about what, if anything, can be relaxed in the coming weeks.”

Professor Murphy said he would be very concerned if social restrictions were relaxed before public hospitals were fully prepared and the country had enough personal protective equipment.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the aim was to work towards “effective eradication” of the disease.

Meanwhile, the federal government is considering subsidising domestic flights for airlines hammered by the pandemic.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said there were no guarantees international flights would resume by December.

He is encouraging people to take domestic holidays instead once the pandemic subsides.

Latest news

health

NSW virus cases stay low, premier cautious

The number of COVID-19 cases in NSW has risen by just seven but the premier has warned against complacency and announced an increase in community testing.

health

Virus restriction easing 'many weeks' away

Any relaxing of the restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in Australia is still many weeks away, the prime minister says.

disease

NSW aged care worker, resident get virus

A western Sydney aged care worker who went to work for six days while she was sick has tested positive to COVID-19, with a resident also testing positive.

disease

Review of virus restrictions within weeks

Australia has to keep the pressure up in the fight against COVID-19, authorities say, as two deaths were recorded overnight, bringing the national toll to 61.

health

Tasmania shuts hospitals in virus outbreak

Tasmania is closing two hospitals in the northwest that are at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, the state government has announced.

news

health

NSW virus cases stay low, premier cautious

The number of COVID-19 cases in NSW has risen by just seven but the premier has warned against complacency and announced an increase in community testing.

sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

world

virus diseases

Countries try to balance health, economy

Governments in some countries have eased lockdown measures after restrictions took a financial toll but a return to normal is unlikely anytime soon.