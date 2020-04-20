‘Too soon’ to fear another Games delay

It is premature to think the coronavirus outbreak will further delay the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, according to a World Health Organisation expert.

Under increasing pressure from athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organisers last month postponed the 2020 Games in Japan for one year as the coronavirus spread, shutting down global sport.

Yet as countries try to beat back the pandemic questions have begun to surface as to whether a year’s delay is sufficient time to stage the Games in a safe environment.

Brian McCloskey, a member of the WHO Novel Coronavirus-19 Mass Gatherings Expert Group said: “I think that’s probably a little bit premature in the sense that we’ve got 15 months more of planning and preparing for the Olympics in 2021.

“So, I think it’s premature to say it’s unrealistic (that the Olympics cannot be held in 2021).

“Clearly, having a vaccine would be extremely helpful, not just for the Olympics, but for all of us. But even without a vaccine I think there are other mitigation measures we will look at to make sure we can run the Games safely.

“So, it’s a challenge, but I’d say it’s too soon to say it can’t happen.”

McCloskey has a wait-and-see approach which sounds similar to the one taken by the IOC before it decided to postpone the Games amid mounting criticism.

Sports leagues and federations around the world are preparing to emerge from the outbreak and return to action with most seemingly resigned to the fact they will be played in empty arenas and stadiums until it is safe for fans to come back.

“So, we can run through to this time next year,” said McCloskey.

“After that it gets more problematic because people have spent a lot of money, athletes have to make up their mind whether they can come or not.

“So, it gets more and more difficult the closer you get. But I’d say there’s a willingness and an enthusiasm to make sure it happens properly.

“People will try hard and I think they’ll hang on to the last minute to see whether it’s safe to go.”