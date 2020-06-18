Toothless Tigers mauled by Hawks in AFL

Coach Alastair Clarkson lauded Hawthorn’s competitive spirit following a commanding 32-point win over Richmond on Thursday night.

The Tigers managed just five goals for the second straight week as the Hawks’ midfield flipped the form guide with a dominant display in the 11.5 (71) to 5.9 (39) victory at the MCG.

Jaeger O’Meara marked a successful return from a facial fracture with 23 disposals, four clearances and a goal alongside Tom Mitchell and James Worpel in a hard-working midfield as wingman Isaac Smith (29 disposals and a goal) ran riot.

Chad Wingard (three goals) and Jack Gunston (two) were dangerous in attack and Hawthorn led by 44 points at three-quarter time before easing up in the final term.

Clarkson was pleased with the response after the Hawks were embarrassed in a 61-point thrashing from Geelong in round two.

“We lowered our colours to a good side last week and I hope I’m not discrediting Geelong by saying it, but they’re not that good,” Clarkson said.

“We were just terribly poor. We expected a response and we got one.”

Boosted by O’Meara’s inclusion, Hawthorn tore Richmond apart early and their work rate set the tone, leading to a lop-sided uncontested possession count (63-32) by quarter-time.

They had eight scores from 13 forward 50m entries and kicked five unanswered goals in the first term.

Smith had 21 touches in the first half and O’Meara had 16 – seven of them contested – at 100 per cent efficiency, while the Tigers’ four leading possession winners to the same point were all defenders.

“We were pleased with our effort right across the ground, whether it was around the contest or forward or back,” Clarkson said.

“Our forwards competed strongly in the air and applied pressure at ground level, which made it difficult for Richmond to move the ball as well as what they usually do.

“It was probably only the last quarter when we fatigued a little that we couldn’t sustain that manic pressure.”

The Hawks justified their decision to stick with a tall back line against a fleet-footed Tiger attack, with premiership ruckman Ben McEvoy outstanding in his new role as part of a defence that held firm.

Jonathon Ceglar was influential in his ruck role opposed to Ivan Soldo.

Richmond lacked their trademark urgency, laid only nine tackles in the first half and took more than 25 minutes to kick their first goal – one of only two before the main break.

“It was frustrating,”coach Damien Hardwick said.

“It was an un-Richmond-like game, especially the first half.”

The only solace for Richmond is the likelihood that superstar Dustin Martin will return against St Kilda next week.

But spearhead Jack Riewoldt could find himself in trouble with the match review officer for a late elbow to James Sicily’s side that saw the Hawks defender awarded a 50m penalty after a mark.