Toothless Tigers mauled by Hawks in AFL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hawthorn have thrashed AFL premiers Richmond by 32 points at the MCG. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Toothless Tigers mauled by Hawks in AFL

By Shayne Hope

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 22:58:54

Coach Alastair Clarkson lauded Hawthorn’s competitive spirit following a commanding 32-point win over Richmond on Thursday night.

The Tigers managed just five goals for the second straight week as the Hawks’ midfield flipped the form guide with a dominant display in the 11.5 (71) to 5.9 (39) victory at the MCG.

Jaeger O’Meara marked a successful return from a facial fracture with 23 disposals, four clearances and a goal alongside Tom Mitchell and James Worpel in a hard-working midfield as wingman Isaac Smith (29 disposals and a goal) ran riot.

Chad Wingard (three goals) and Jack Gunston (two) were dangerous in attack and Hawthorn led by 44 points at three-quarter time before easing up in the final term.

Clarkson was pleased with the response after the Hawks were embarrassed in a 61-point thrashing from Geelong in round two.

“We lowered our colours to a good side last week and I hope I’m not discrediting Geelong by saying it, but they’re not that good,” Clarkson said.

“We were just terribly poor. We expected a response and we got one.”

Boosted by O’Meara’s inclusion, Hawthorn tore Richmond apart early and their work rate set the tone, leading to a lop-sided uncontested possession count (63-32) by quarter-time.

They had eight scores from 13 forward 50m entries and kicked five unanswered goals in the first term.

Smith had 21 touches in the first half and O’Meara had 16 – seven of them contested – at 100 per cent efficiency, while the Tigers’ four leading possession winners to the same point were all defenders.

“We were pleased with our effort right across the ground, whether it was around the contest or forward or back,” Clarkson said.

“Our forwards competed strongly in the air and applied pressure at ground level, which made it difficult for Richmond to move the ball as well as what they usually do.

“It was probably only the last quarter when we fatigued a little that we couldn’t sustain that manic pressure.”

The Hawks justified their decision to stick with a tall back line against a fleet-footed Tiger attack, with premiership ruckman Ben McEvoy outstanding in his new role as part of a defence that held firm.

Jonathon Ceglar was influential in his ruck role opposed to Ivan Soldo.

Richmond lacked their trademark urgency, laid only nine tackles in the first half and took more than 25 minutes to kick their first goal – one of only two before the main break.

“It was frustrating,”coach Damien Hardwick said.

“It was an un-Richmond-like game, especially the first half.”

The only solace for Richmond is the likelihood that superstar Dustin Martin will return against St Kilda next week.

But spearhead Jack Riewoldt could find himself in trouble with the match review officer for a late elbow to James Sicily’s side that saw the Hawks defender awarded a 50m penalty after a mark.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Toothless Tigers mauled by Hawks in AFL

Richmond managed only five goals for the second straight week as Hawthorn emerged surprise 32-point winners at the MCG on Thursday night.

Australian rules football

Hogan boosts Dockers against Power in AFL

Fremantle are set to regain key forward Jesse Hogan after an extended injury lay-off when they face Port Adelaide in round three of the AFL season.

rugby league

Graham exit to give Dragons a big makeover

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return to the English Super League, freeing up more space in the club's 2021 salary cap.

cricket

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

tennis

Undecided Barty wants more US Open answers

Aussie world No.1 Ashleigh Barty remains undecided over whether or not she'll contest this year's US Open in New York, the one-time US epicentre of COVID-19.

news

homicide

State closes Claremont murders trial case

The state has closed its case in the Claremont serial killings trial, saying evidence had "unmasked" Bradley Robert Edwards as the murderer of all three women.

sport

Australian rules football

Hogan boosts Dockers against Power in AFL

Fremantle are set to regain key forward Jesse Hogan after an extended injury lay-off when they face Port Adelaide in round three of the AFL season.

world

politics

China passes draft Hong Kong security law

The Chinese legislature has passed a draft of the Hong Kong security law, which has been criticised for stripping away democratic freedoms.