Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The Tangara School for Girls COVID-19 cluster has so far been linked to 25 cases Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NSW records seven new COVID-19 cases

By Maureen Dettre

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 11:29:43

NSW has recorded just seven new coronavirus cases but Premier Gladys Berejikilian says while infections are declining she remains anxious about the spread of undetected cases in western and southwestern Sydney.

The seven cases were recorded from 10,806 tests in the 24-hours until 8pm on Sunday. One was a returned overseas traveller and six were aquired locally.

“We remain concerned about potential undetected strains of coronavirus in western and southwestern Sydney,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“My anxiety remains the same, if not slightly higher because every week we’ve had an accumulation of undetected or unsourced cases.”

Meanwhile a string of school closures, the latest being Sydney Girls High on Monday after a student returned a positive test, has prompted new COVID-safe rules.

From Wednesday all public schools in the state will be required to implement the changes to ensure communities remain safe inside and outside the school gate, NSW Education Department said.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is prohibited from returning to school until a negative test result has been reported.

Formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned and students must remain within their relevant class or year groups.

Schools must not travel outside their local community or zone and interschool sport and zone carnivals are restricted to 100 people per venue and held locally.

Spectators, including parents and carers, won’t be allowed on school grounds or at sporting events held during school hours.

Schools may hold a Year 12 assembly at school without parents to recognise the completion of school or consider delaying events until later in the year.

However students and staff required to support HSC students are permitted to meet their HSC requirements with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Victoria recorded 25 coronavirus deaths on Monday, taking the national toll to 421 while a man in his 80s became the latest virus fatality in NSW on Sunday, taking the state’s toll to 54.

NSW recorded five new cases on Sunday, the lowest number since July 12.

All were locally acquired. Three are connected to the Tangara School for Girls cluster, which has so far been linked to 25 cases in total, in Cherrybrook in Sydney’s northwest.

The three are linked to previous Tangara cases who visited four separate venues from August 2-8.

Authorities are urging people with even the mildest symptoms to get tested.

Sydney Girls High School said a trial HSC exam scheduled for Monday would be rescheduled when the school re-opens after cleaning.

Parramatta Local Court was cleaned as a precaution on Sunday after a security guard tested positive.

The Department of Communities and Justice said the guard worked last Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

It said all close contacts had been identified and people at the courthouse between 8.30am and 12.30pm last Tuesday and Wednesday should watch for symptoms.

Latest news

virus diseases

NSW records seven new COVID-19 cases

Premier Gladys Berejikilian says she remains anxious about undetected COVID-19 cases in western and southwestern Sydney after seven new cases.

politics

Another grim milestone in virus pandemic

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

epidemic and plague

NSW govt apologises over Ruby Princess

The NSW premier has apologised publicly over the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco after an inquiry found health authorities made "unjustifiable" errors.

health

Australia hits grim record with 25 deaths

Victoria has reported a record 25 coronavirus deaths in one day, and 282 new cases of the deadly infection.

politics

Tradies and farmers may soon cross borders

Tradies will be able to work in different jurisdictions without having to apply for different licences under an agreement between the nation's treasurers.

news

politics

Another grim milestone in virus pandemic

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers facing uphill AFL finals battle

Essendon are facing a monumental task to qualify for the AFL finals after suffering another setback with Sunday's loss to St Kilda.

world

political campaigns

Ardern delays NZ election to October 17

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has deferred to her deputy Winston Peters, delaying her country's poll by four weeks to October 17.