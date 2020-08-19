Tough love for NSW year 12 students

Year 12 students will bear the brunt of the tough decision to ban a range of NSW school activities, with the cancellation of final year rituals including formals, graduation ceremonies and social and sporting events.

Education Department Secretary Mark Scott says the raft of term-three restrictions are based on the most recent health advice designed to stop students mingling and spreading coronavirus.

“So it’s tough news for year 12 students. Formals, graduation dinners, that’s part of the ritual of this time of year. The health advice is, that to gather year 12 students together at dances and dinners that could be a high risk activity,” he told Channel Nine’s Today show on Tuesday.

The decision was made in the best interests of HSC students to avoid further disruption to their academic year.

“There’s nothing that we would hate more than to have HSC students disrupted by an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst a year 12 group,” Mr Scott said.

“The advice is let’s not do them in term three. Let’s see where we get to at the end of the year. Now is not the right time for that kind of activity. There will be better days ahead.”

Where possible, students will be restricted to their year group to limit close contacts and sport across regions will be banned.

“The health advice was to keep community groups together. Let’s not travel across the city or travel across the state to play sport. Stick to your local zone, Mr Scott said.

Sport between schools will be restricted to competing students and staff, with parents and spectators banned.

“The broad advice from health is to keep to your group. Keep to your tribe. Even within a school, keep the class groups together. Don’t be mingling the students from across the school,” he said.

Despite the COVID-enforced closure of numerous NSW schools, Mr Scott said evidence suggested there was very little transmission within school communities.

Only three of 3000 schools across the state had been seriously affected in recent days,” he added.