A rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted Queensland to shut its border to Greater Sydney residents. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

Tough NSW gym limits, Qld closes to Sydney

By AAP

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 06:43:52

Tighter restrictions will soon be in place for gyms to ensure social distancing and stronger hygiene practices as the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW continues to grow. 

Gyms across the state from Saturday will need to register a COVID-safe plan and have a dedicated hygiene marshal on-site to ensure social distancing, equipment cleaning and hand sanitiser availability.

This includes 24/7 gyms that are otherwise unstaffed for certain periods.

Fitness First gym in Kings Cross on Tuesday confirmed one person who attended an exercise class on July 20 had tested positive.

NSW Health recorded 19 coronavirus cases on Wednesday two of which involved people in hotel quarantine and 10 others connected to the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, western Sydney, taking the size of that cluster to 85.

Thai Rock’s sister restaurant in Potts Point in Sydney’s inner east was connected to two additional cases, taking the size of that cluster to seven, including a case linked to The Apollo restaurant, which is nearby.

Both restaurants and the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in Rushcutters Bay were closed for cleaning. Two people subsequently discovered to have the virus had visited the club.

Meanwhile, three Sydney schools have closed on Thursday after recording confirmed or possible coronavirus cases.

They are:

* The co-ed selective Fort Street High School in the inner western suburb of Petersham, which is awaiting the results of a test for a possible case.

* Freeman Catholic College in Bonnyrigg Heights in western Sydney;

* and Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary school in Bossley Park, also in western Sydney.

The latter two have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and have already undergone deep cleaning.

They will be shut until August 10 and all students have been told to learn from home.

The rising number of cases in Sydney has prompted Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to ban all Greater Sydney residents from the state from Saturday.

Other restrictions imposed on NSW residents include a ban on entering Western Australia unless an exemption is granted. While travel to South Australia and Tasmania is permitted, people must quarantine upon arrival for 14 days.

Travel to the Northern Territory and the ACT is allowed but people coming from hotspots must quarantine for 14 days, while NSW residents who return from Victoria must self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

NSW Health is treating 100 people with COVID-19, with five people in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

But 90 per cent of cases are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care. 

In NSW, 2,800 people are known to have recovered from COVID-19.

