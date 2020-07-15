Tour to finish season without spectators

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
World No.1 Rory McIlroy will defend his Tour Championship title in Atlanta without fans. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Tour to finish season without spectators

By AAP

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 05:15:44

The PGA Tour will conduct the rest of its season without fans after the circuit’s three playoff events announced they will be contested without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In three separate statements, The Northern Trust in Norton Massachusetts, BMW Championships in Olympia Fields, Illinois and Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia all confirmed the events would be closed to the general public.

The decisions by the three tournaments, which determine the season’s champion, follow similar announcements from the other remaining PGA Tour events on the circuit’s revamped schedule.

“These decisions are never easy, and we would like to thank the city of Atlanta and PGA Tour headquarters for their extensive collaboration as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved,” said Allison Fillmore, executive director of the Tour Championship.

PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder said in a statement along with the BMW Championship’s decision that: “Our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited.:

“We would like to thank the State of Massachusetts and PGA Tour headquarters for their guidance and support as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved in The Northern Trust,” said tournament executive director Julie Tyson.

The PGA Tour’s playoffs are scheduled to begin August 20-23 at TPC Boston for The Northern Trust, followed by the August. 27-30 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club and September. 4-7 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

This week’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio will mark the sixth consecutive PGA Tour event held without spectators since the circuit swung back into action in mid-June after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

The tournament, which begins on Thursday, was originally supposed to be the first since the break to have spectators last week the PGA Tour scrapped those plans.

The US Open and Masters, which not managed by the PGA Tour, have not yet announced whether fans will be present at the two majors. This year’s British Open has been cancelled and the PGA Championship will be closed to the general public.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

rugby league

NRL crowds in NSW not yet restricted

The NRL is waiting for government advice on mass gatherings after players were put back into biosecurity bubbles on Tuesday night.

rugby league

NRL send players back into bubbles

NRL clubs based in NSW and the ACT will be sent back into a biosecurity bubble with hopes that travel to and from Queensland will be allowed to continue.

Australian rules football

Giant shifts from hotspot to Mumford house

GWS youngster Nick Shipley has shifted from his family home in western Sydney, declared a COVID-19 hotspot by Queensland, into teammate Shane Mumford's house.

soccer

A-League still aims to play out in NSW

An outbreak of coronavirus in NSW won't derail the FFA's hopes to play out the remainder of the A-League season in the state.

news

politics

Queen well briefed by Kerr on Whitlam saga

The release of 1000 pages of documents on Tuesday morning has shed light on one of the most controversial moments in Australian history.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

world

politics

NZ opposition chooses new leader

Judith Collins has been voted in as the new leader of the opposition National Party in New Zealand.