The frustration felt by tourism businesses about COVID-19 border closures is at boiling point. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tourism at boiling point over coronavirus

By Rebecca Gredley

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 16:54:56

The frustration felt by tourism businesses about coronavirus restrictions and border closures is at boiling point, and jobs are on the line, a Senate inquiry has been told.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Jenny Lambert says confidence has been rocked by decisions made after Victoria’s virus outbreak, particularly on state borders.

“The frustration of the business community is boiling over,” she told the inquiry on Thursday.

“Businesses will hang on – they’ll keep remortgaging their house, they’ll keep doing whatever it takes to hang on if they see a future.

“But if they don’t see an immediate future then it’s very hard for them to hang on and that will mean many, many thousands of jobs lost in tourism in the next month or two.”

ACCI has warned 172,000 businesses only have two weeks left of financial reserves.

Tourism groups want national guidelines on when borders can close and reopen.

Australian Tourism Industry Council chief Simon Westaway has suggested state borders reopen after 28 days of no community transmission.

Queensland’s border closures alone has cost $21 million and 173 jobs each day.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will discuss border controls with premiers and chief ministers when national cabinet meets on Friday.

While the government has provided about $1.5 billion in assistance to the aviation industry, there have been calls for a broader package.

Australian Airports Association chief James Goodwin said airports were losing $300 million a month, with operating costs the same if there’s one flight or 100.

He said airports were doing a great deal of work to comply with government mandated coronavirus requirements, but haven’t been given any support.

The inquiry also heard from hospitality workers who expressed frustration about the impending JobKeeper rate reduction.

United Workers Union member Josephine Annink said she had no choice but to drain her superannuation account to stay afloat.

Victoria has recorded 240 new cases in the last 24 hours and 13 more deaths, taking the national toll to 463.

NSW recorded five new coronavirus infections, with health authorities concerned about community transmission in southwestern and western Sydney.

A woman who works at a youth detention centre in Brisbane has tested positive for coronavirus, with authorities busily testing residents.

SA is working on pandemic leave payments for locals workers who lose pay when forced into quarantine.

WA is planning to put ankle monitoring bracelets on anyone in hotel quarantine who is deemed to be at risk of absconding.

Deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd has urged Australians to get tested for coronavirus no matter how mild their symptoms, and to stay isolated while awaiting results.

“We continue to see people with mild symptoms attending work and then later being diagnosed with COVID-19 which, of course, puts other people at risk of infection,” he said.

