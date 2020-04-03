Tourists from Nepal move to Brisbane hotel

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Travellers evacuated from Nepal on a special flight are now in quarantine in a Brisbane hotel. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tourists from Nepal move to Brisbane hotel

By AAP

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 17:57:40

Two busloads of Australian and New Zealand tourists have been taken to an inner-city Brisbane hotel after arriving on an emergency flight from Nepal.

The 222 Australians and 28 New Zealanders fled Nepal as the country shut down due to the coronavirus.

Their flight landed just before midday local time and the passengers will now spend 14 days in quarantine.

They were transported to a large hotel in the city. Police shut down the street in front of the hotel after the buses arrived. Defence personnel are standing guard. 

Flight RA4131 is one of several mercy flights out of the South Asian country, according to reports by the Associated Press. 

This is the first Nepal Airlines flight to land in Brisbane. 

“Nepal air service corporation has made a historical flight to Australia today,” the company posted on its Facebook page. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

cricket

Cummins, Aussies in IPL holding pattern

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins doesn't expect to be playing cricket for a while but is hopeful a delayed Indian Premier League season will take place in 2020.

news

disease

COVID-19 kills cruise ship passenger in WA

An Artania cruise ship passenger in his 60s, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died in a Perth hospital.

sport

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.