All residents of Melbourne's locked-down public housing towers have been tested for COVID-19. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Tower residents await COVID-19 results

By Carly Waters and Christine McGinn

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 13:06:22

Some 3000 public housing tenants locked down in nine Melbourne apartment blocks are waiting on their results to be released.

All residents in the towers were due to be tested by the end of Wednesday after being sent into a police-managed lockdown on Saturday afternoon.

The Victorian health department said the results would be in on Thursday, but they had not been announced by midday.

Support services, food and medical care are still available to the residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne towers.

Food from charities and community members have been taken to the buildings, but some tenants say they have still not received any.

“To be honest, we are not being looked after,” Abdi Ish told The Daily Briefing podcast on Thursday.

“The officers downstairs, they’re not letting nobody take anything upstairs, they are only giving us Weetbix and milk, nothing else,” he said.

Asylum Seeker Resource Centre chief executive Kon Karapanagiotidis said the tough conditions in the towers were made more challenging by the pandemic.

“You look at these high-rise towers, and all of them are overcrowded,” Mr Karapanagiotidis told The Daily Briefing.

“You’ve got nine families sharing one laundry on a floor, you’ve got up to four kids in one bedroom and you’ve got corridors that are no more than a metre wide, so suddenly when you have a pandemic like this people can’t safely socially distance,” he said.

Residents of the towers have been in a hard lockdown since Saturday afternoon and unable to leave their apartments due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two new cases were tied to the towers on Wednesday, and four old cases were reclassified, for a total of 75 infections.

The lockdown order is in place for 14 days but could be shortened, depending on the test results.

“I again say to every single resident in those towers, you will be under these restrictions for not a moment longer than you need to be,” Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday.

Occupants of the towers could be given the green light to join the rest of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire in stage three restrictions, which began at midnight and will last six weeks.

If they are, they will be able to leave their homes to get food and supplies, receive or provide care, exercise and attend study or work if they can’t do so from home.

A dedicated laboratory was set up to process tests from tower residents.

