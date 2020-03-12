Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

Townsville has won the battle to stage the super welterweight showdown between Australian boxers Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu.

Former WBO welterweight champion Horn and world rated junior middleweight Tszyu will clash in a 10-round bout at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on April 22, with the winner expected to land a world title shot.

The stadium, which is home to the Cowboys and can hold 25,000 people, fended off the competition of several other venues to secure the ‘Rumble on the Reef’.

Queenslander Horn (20-2-1) avenged his defeat to Michael Zerafa with a thrilling win in December, while Sydney-sider Tszyu (15-0-0) extended his perfect record with a fourth-round stoppage against Jack Brubaker two weeks earlier.

Horn has agreed to drop his rematch clause, while Tsyzu has relented on his original demands for a 12-round bout.

Some have suggested it is too soon in Tszyu’s career for him to fight the vastly more experienced Horn, but the unbeaten 25-year-old says he is ready for a war.

“I’m a warrior,” Tszyu said.

“We’re boxers, we have to be ready for a war. You have got to give everything. You’ve got to be ready to die in the ring. I don’t want to give predictions, but I’m coming to fight, I’m coming to win.”

The 32-year-old Horn, who has moved down from middleweight, says his superior experience will give him the advantage next month.

“He’ll be fighting out of his skin and so will I, so it’s going to be a cracking fight.

“I’ve got the experience in there to take away Tim’s tools and to get this victory. I don’t know how that’s going to happen, whether it’s going to be a stoppage or not. We’re always looking for a knockout, but a points victory is a victory.”