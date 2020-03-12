Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Townsville will host boxers Tim Tszyu (left) and Jeff Horn for their super welterweight bout. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

boxing

Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

By David Smith

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 11:39:28

Townsville has won the battle to stage the super welterweight showdown between Australian boxers Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu.

Former WBO welterweight champion Horn and world rated junior middleweight Tszyu will clash in a 10-round bout at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on April 22, with the winner expected to land a world title shot.

The stadium, which is home to the Cowboys and can hold 25,000 people, fended off the competition of several other venues to secure the ‘Rumble on the Reef’.

Queenslander Horn (20-2-1) avenged his defeat to Michael Zerafa with a thrilling win in December, while Sydney-sider Tszyu (15-0-0) extended his perfect record with a fourth-round stoppage against Jack Brubaker two weeks earlier.

Horn has agreed to drop his rematch clause, while Tsyzu has relented on his original demands for a 12-round bout.

Some have suggested it is too soon in Tszyu’s career for him to fight the vastly more experienced Horn, but the unbeaten 25-year-old says he is ready for a war.

“I’m a warrior,” Tszyu said.

“We’re boxers, we have to be ready for a war. You have got to give everything. You’ve got to be ready to die in the ring. I don’t want to give predictions, but I’m coming to fight, I’m coming to win.”

The 32-year-old Horn, who has moved down from middleweight, says his superior experience will give him the advantage next month.

“He’ll be fighting out of his skin and so will I, so it’s going to be a cracking fight.

“I’ve got the experience in there to take away Tim’s tools and to get this victory. I don’t know how that’s going to happen, whether it’s going to be a stoppage or not. We’re always looking for a knockout, but a points victory is a victory.”

Latest sport

boxing

Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

The all-Australian boxing showdown between Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu will take place in Townsville.

golf

Adam Scott keen for second Players win

Adam Scott has a chance to become just the second Australian to win the Players Championship in its 46-year history.

rugby league

Bird 'heartbroken' over new injury setback

Brisbane injury victim Jack Bird has taken to social media to reveal his heartache at suffering another chronic knee injury just days before the new NRL season.

rugby league

Greenberg ready to send message to Dogs

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg vows Canterbury's Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor will face tough sanctions if they have made a code of conduct breach.

Formula One

FIA boss behind Ferrari settlement: report

FIA president and ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt was reportedly behind a settlement with his old team after an investigation into the Italian outfit's 2019 engine.

news

crime, law and justice

Qld chief scientist pleads guilty to fraud

Queensland's suspended chief scientist Suzanne Miller has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of about $75,000.

sport

golf

Adam Scott keen for second Players win

Adam Scott has a chance to become just the second Australian to win the Players Championship in its 46-year history.

world

virus diseases

Pandemic declared; UK, Italy vow billions

Britain and Italy have announced multi-billion-dollar war chests to fight the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organisation now says is a pandemic.