Toxic Vic fire factory owner not insured

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A factory that went up in flames in West Footscray, sending smoke over Melbourne, was not insured. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Toxic Vic fire factory owner not insured

By Marnie Banger

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 11:29:56

The owner of a factory containing toxic chemicals that burnt for days in Melbourne’s west wasn’t insured at the time of the blaze, the Supreme Court has found, as preparations for cleaning up the site continue.

But the state government insists it will try and get the owner to foot the bill for cleaning up the site, the size of which is yet to be determined.

The factory owner – Danbol Pty Ltd – took insurer the Swiss Re International SE to the Supreme Court of Victoria to argue it was insured at the time of the West Footscray fire on August 30, 2018.

Danbol’s insurance policy ended on August 24 but Swiss Re International offered to extend its cover for 14 days.

There was dialogue between the two parties over the potential extension, with Danbol arguing it accepted the offer on August 24.

The factory owner sent its “closing advice” on the terms of the policy to the insurer on August 30, almost four hours after the massive fire had begun.

The insurance company conceded it had offered an extension, committing the company to pay a premium of $3506.06, but argued it had not been accepted in subsequent emails.

In a judgment handed down this month, Justice Peter Riordan found there had been no extension of Danbol’s cover, noting they had not accepted the offer.

The decision has fuelled speculation the Victorian government may have to help shoulder the cost of the clean up of the fire site.

Preparations for the clean up continue, with a tender for a cleaner being run by public agency WorkSafe set to close on February 27.

The government insists it will try to get Danbol to foot the bill, stressing the cost of the operations is “yet to be determined”.

“WorkSafe can still seek to recover costs incurred during clean up using powers under the Dangerous Goods Act 1985,” a government spokeswoman said.

The West Footscray fire burned for days and sent an acrid smoke plume over parts of Melbourne, forcing the temporary closure of nearby schools and businesses.

