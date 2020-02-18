Toxic Vic fire factory owner not insured

The owner of a factory containing toxic chemicals that burnt for days in Melbourne’s west wasn’t insured at the time of the blaze, the Supreme Court has found, as preparations for cleaning up the site continue.

But the state government insists it will try and get the owner to foot the bill for cleaning up the site, the size of which is yet to be determined.

The factory owner – Danbol Pty Ltd – took insurer the Swiss Re International SE to the Supreme Court of Victoria to argue it was insured at the time of the West Footscray fire on August 30, 2018.

Danbol’s insurance policy ended on August 24 but Swiss Re International offered to extend its cover for 14 days.

There was dialogue between the two parties over the potential extension, with Danbol arguing it accepted the offer on August 24.

The factory owner sent its “closing advice” on the terms of the policy to the insurer on August 30, almost four hours after the massive fire had begun.

The insurance company conceded it had offered an extension, committing the company to pay a premium of $3506.06, but argued it had not been accepted in subsequent emails.

In a judgment handed down this month, Justice Peter Riordan found there had been no extension of Danbol’s cover, noting they had not accepted the offer.

The decision has fuelled speculation the Victorian government may have to help shoulder the cost of the clean up of the fire site.

Preparations for the clean up continue, with a tender for a cleaner being run by public agency WorkSafe set to close on February 27.

The government insists it will try to get Danbol to foot the bill, stressing the cost of the operations is “yet to be determined”.

“WorkSafe can still seek to recover costs incurred during clean up using powers under the Dangerous Goods Act 1985,” a government spokeswoman said.

The West Footscray fire burned for days and sent an acrid smoke plume over parts of Melbourne, forcing the temporary closure of nearby schools and businesses.