TPG shareholders will receive a special dividend should they vote for a merger with Vodafone. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

telecommunication service

TPG dangles dividend for merger vote

By Steven Deare

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 12:05:45

TPG shareholders will receive a special dividend of 49 to 52 cents per share should the internet service provider’s merger with Vodafone go ahead.

The shareholders will vote on the proposed merger, which would create a stronger rival for Telstra and Optus, at an extraordinary general meeting on June 24.

TPG directors have encouraged voting for the merger, saying the fixed line and mobile services of the two providers are complementary and a merged entity would better serve customers.

TPG and Vodafone are currently the third largest providers in Australia of their respective internet and mobile services.

A merged company would be able to more quickly roll out a 5G mobile network to provide faster data transfer. That is the next frontier for mobile providers to win customers, as users need 5G-enabled phones to enjoy the benefits.

There will not be a need for a shareholder vote at the unlisted Vodafone Hutchison Australia.

The two telcos first announced their intent to merge in 2018.

The $15 billion merger has received the green light from the Foreign Investment Review Board, as well as the Federal Court, after competition watchdog ACCC initially opposed the combination.

Under the agreement, Vodafone Hutchison Australia will buy all shares in TPG and will be listed on the ASX as TPG Telecom Limited.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia shareholders will own 50.1 per cent of the merged group, while TPG shareholders will own 49.9 per cent.

At 1155 AEST, shares in Hutchison Telecommunications Australia, which owns Vodafone Australia, were trading lower by 3.23 per cent to 15 cents.

Shares in TPG were trading higher by 1.86 per cent to $8.20 despite a sell-off in the braoder share market.

