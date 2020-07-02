Trad cleared by CCC over corruption claim

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Former Queensland deputy premier Jackie Trad has been cleared by the state's corruption watchdog. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Trad cleared by CCC over corruption claim

By Robyn Wuth

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 15:53:26

Former deputy premier Jackie Trad has been cleared of any wrongdoing over the appointment of a school principal, but her interference in the process posed a “corruption risk”, according to the state’s corruption watchdog. 

Ms Trad was investigated by the Crime and Corruption Commission over the selection process for the principal of a new high school in her South Brisbane electorate.

She denied any wrongdoing but stood down from her cabinet position in May.

A CCC report tabled in parliament found there was no evidence that Ms Trad committed a criminal offence or that she was motivated by any dishonest or corrupt intent. 

“Notwithstanding this, the nature of her involvement in DoE decision-making created a corruption risk,” the CCC report said. 

The CCC found Ms Trad did not intend to influence decision-making in the way she did. 

“The decision to involve the deputy premier in the recruitment process was ill-advised. The failure to keep records fell well below the standards expected of senior public servants.”

CCC chair Alan MacSporran QC said the investigation uncovered some “worrying and disturbing practices”.

Those practices included keeping very poor or no records of key decisions, misleading a candidate, publishing or using false information to make decisions, and deleting an email supposed to remain on the public record.

“All Queensland public servants and elected officials should read this report to see how a straightforward recruitment process went off the rails. This type of conduct should never occur again,” Mr MacSporran said.

The premier’s office declined to comment on the report.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington called for the recruitment process within the Department of Education to be overhauled, and for the premier to rule out ever returning Trad to cabinet.

“Just because what they found wasn’t a criminal offence doesn’t make it right,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“Why was Jackie Trad allowed to influence an independent recruitment process that had already been decided? It is simply not good enough.”

Latest news

health

SA virus vaccine to enter human trials

A vaccine candidate for COVID-19 is about to enter human trials in Adelaide, with 40 volunteers aged between 18 and 65 to be given two doses three weeks apart.

politics

Trad cleared by CCC over corruption claim

Ex-Queensland deputy premier Jackie Trad has been cleared of wrongdoing in the appointment of a school principal but the CCC has slammed "disturbing practices".

virus diseases

NT records first COVID-19 case since April

The Northern Territory government has revealed a Darwin resident who recently returned to Australia from overseas has tested positive to the coronavirus.

politics

PM walks middle path on post-virus support

PM Scott Morrison says the government will aim for a middle path between big spending and cutting off support in the post-coronavirus economic recovery.

politics

Australia could offer Hong Kong safe haven

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is considering offering safe haven to people in Hong Kong endangered by new national security laws imposed by China.

news

health

SA virus vaccine to enter human trials

A vaccine candidate for COVID-19 is about to enter human trials in Adelaide, with 40 volunteers aged between 18 and 65 to be given two doses three weeks apart.

sport

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.