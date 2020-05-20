Trade minister talks shop on COVID impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Trade minister Simon Birmingham will address the Rural Press Club amid tensions with China. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

trade agreements

Trade minister talks shop on COVID impact

By Christine McGinn

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 21:40:26

Trade minister Simon Birmingham will address the Rural Press Club on the impact of COVID-19 for trade relations amid a stoush with China.

Mr Birmingham will speak at Thursday’s online event into the effect of coronavirus on international demand, trade relations and how agriculture can best navigate during this period.

It comes just a day after Mr Birmingham challenged China to respond to unsourced reports it is drawing up a hit list of Australian exports.

Bloomberg reported Chinese officials were considering stricter checks on some Australian seafood, oats and fruit, and state media could encourage consumer boycotts.

“This is an unsourced claim for Chinese authorities to respond to,” Senator Birmingham told AAP on Wednesday.

“Australia notes recent comments from Chinese spokespeople emphasising the mutual benefits that flow from our trading relationship.

“We share those sentiments and will continue to work with China to uphold the commitments we both made under CHAFTA (China-Australia Free Trade Agreement).”

Australia ignited a diplomatic row with China after calling for a global coronavirus inquiry.

China hit back with an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley and suspended imports from four major abattoirs.

The World Health Assembly has adopted a resolution to establish an independent coronavirus inquiry with the support of 137 nations.

The inquiry resolution doesn’t mention China, instead commits to an impartial, independent and comprehensive pandemic evaluation.

China described Australia’s claims the assembly’s resolution vindicated the government’s stance as “nothing but a joke”.

Senator Birmingham said the comments were “cheap politicking”.

Latest news

trade agreements

Trade minister talks shop on COVID impact

Trade minister Simon Birmingham will join the Rural Press Club to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on trade relations, despite a diplomatic stoush with China.

health

COVID-19 border rules spark state tension

As state leaders bicker over COVID-19 border closures one of Australia's top medical officers says there's no reason to keep states shut.

health

SA to lift COVID-19 restrictions early

South Australia is lifting some coronavirus restrictions on Friday with indoor dining at cafes and restaurants allowed, along with alcohol, for up to 10 people.

politics

Interstate tension over virus border rules

NSW has relaxed restrictions on tourists travelling to regional areas as the deputy chief medical officer says there's no medical reason for borders to be shut.

politics

China challenged over Aust trade hit list

The Morrison government is seeking to clarify whether China has another wave of trade restrictions in the wind.

news

health

COVID-19 border rules spark state tension

As state leaders bicker over COVID-19 border closures one of Australia's top medical officers says there's no reason to keep states shut.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL's Cats to address Steven mystery

Geelong coach Chris Scott will front the media on Thursday and address the situation around midfielder Jack Steven, who suffered a stab wound on the weekend.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.