Traffic delays at Qld border ‘inevitable’

Motorists have been warned there will be no return to free-flowing traffic on the Queensland-NSW border for months as COVID-19 hotspots break out across the country.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says police are working hard to improve the flow of traffic but delays are inevitable.

“It is taking considerable time to get through the borders. So please, please plan for that and be patient,” the commissioner said on Friday.

“It’s not normal times. It is COVID. And this will continue to be the case for many, many, many more months to come.”

The delays have led to frustrations with drivers stuck in traffic for hours at a time reportedly trying to sneak into the Sunshine State on foot or through backroads.

Police have erected a 700m border at Coolangatta after motorists were spotted driving around plastic barriers and crossing a grass embankment to illegally enter Queensland.

The water barricade wall, running almost the length of Dixon St, was erected by Gold Coast City Council.

Since July 3, there have been more than 600,000 applications downloaded for border passes into Queensland.

“That tells you the volume of people we are trying to deal with. This is not a simple issue,” said Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

Police have intercepted more than 43,000 vehicles and turned 1143 at the border.

“That gives you an indication of some of the volume of work that’s going out there and we are going to continue to do that at and we’re going to continue to keep the community safe. That’s the whole purpose of this,” he said.

Police have also met 379 flights arriving in Queensland, including 17 from hotspot Victoria, processing more than 30,000 people through the state’s airports.