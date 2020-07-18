Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland says delays at the NSW border are likely for some time during the coronavirus crisis. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic man fined on his third Qld border stop

By Robyn Wuth and Tiffanie Turnbull

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 15:50:09

A Victorian man who made three unsuccessful attempts to cross Queensland’s border is among 10 people fined for allegedly giving false information on an entry pass in the last week .

The 27-year-old copped a $4003 fine after police stopped him for a third time in two days at a border crossing in Texas near Goondiwindi.

The man had signed a declaration that he had not been in Melbourne for more than 14 days, but Victoria Police told their Queensland counterparts that wasn’t true. 

A total of 10 people have been fined for putting untrue information on their border declaration since July 10.

It comes as police warn motorists there will be no return to free-flowing traffic on the Queensland-NSW border for months as COVID-19 hotspots break out across the country. 

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says police are working hard to improve the flow of traffic but delays are inevitable. 

“It is taking considerable time to get through the borders. So please, please plan for that and be patient,” she said on Friday. 

“It’s not normal times. It is COVID. And this will continue to be the case for many, many, many more months to come.”

The delays have caused frustrations with drivers stuck in traffic for hours.

Some have reportedly tried to sneak into the Sunshine State on foot or through backroads. 

Police have erected a 700m barrier at Coolangatta after motorists were spotted driving around plastic barriers and crossing a grass bank to illegally enter Queensland.

The water barricade wall, running almost the length of Dixon St, was erected by Gold Coast City Council.

Since July 3, there have been more than 600,000 applications downloaded for border passes into Queensland. 

“That tells you the volume of people we are trying to deal with. This is not a simple issue,” said Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

Police have intercepted more than 43,000 vehicles and turned away 1143 at the border.

“That gives you an indication of some of the volume of work that’s going out there and we are going to continue to do that at and we’re going to continue to keep the community safe. That’s the whole purpose of this,” he said. 

Police have also met 379 flights arriving in Queensland, including 17 from hotspot Victoria, processing more than 30,000 people through the state’s airports.

